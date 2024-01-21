Whatever Happened To Lucille And Kidd Cole After Catfish?
"Catfish" has some wild stories of people falling for someone entirely different from how they appear online. A couple of season in, the show expanded to those who were simply getting scammed online, and if you thought this would be a boring new angle, well, you haven't seen the story of Lucille and Kidd Cole.
It all started in 2014 when Lucille messaged an aspiring artist named Kidd Cole online, per Screen Rant. What began as fan interaction quickly became a job offer. Miguel, Kidd Cole's supposed manager, offered Lucille a role for $70,000 a year to set up events for the artist, ensure the best security, and make traveling accommodations, per Channel Guide Online. Lucille took the position, but when the businesses required a payment, they went to her after Kidd Cole's team created fake contracts.
Wanting to know who Kidd Cole and his team were, she sought the help of "Catfish" co-hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, per Channel Guide Online. The hosts were able to track down Kidd Cole, whose real name is Jerez Coleman, and who wasn't a musician. The conversations got so heated that Schulman threw Coleman's phone into a nearby lake. Although Lucille was scammed, she found a sense of closure knowing who he was. This episode remains ingrained in "Catfish" fans everywhere, but it's been nearly ten years since it aired, and many are curious to know what has happened to Lucille and Kidd Cole since.
Lucille went after a different job
Lucille thought she found her dream job with Kidd Cole. According to Channel Guide Online, Lucille had dreamed of working in the music industry long before she met Kidd Cole, aka Jerez Coleman. So, when his manager offered her a paid position to set up arrangements for the artist, it seemed like the perfect opportunity, that is, until she got catfished. She lost a lot of money trying to get her start in the industry and didn't have the funds to take Coleman to court. After discovering Coleman was scamming her, Lucille decided to pursue a different career.
A month after the episode premiered, "Catfish" posted an update of Lucille and Coleman on X, formerly known as Twitter. The tweet revealed that Lucille's encounter with Coleman had her rethinking what she wanted to pursue in college. Instead of going into the music industry, Lucille decided to study criminal justice.
According to People, Lucille revealed in 2014 that she made the switch to criminal justice in hopes of helping others who have been financially scammed just like her. She said, "I have a big heart and I like to help people. And that can be a blessing and a curse." Since her episode has aired, Lucille has chosen to live a more private life. After the media attention surrounding her "Catfish" episode died down, not much has been revealed as to what Lucille has been up to since.
Kidd Cole has had run-ins with the law
Kidd Cole, otherwise known as Jerez Coleman, continued his sneaky ways after his "Catfish" episode. According to WJLA, in 2014, the same year he scammed Lucille, he was charged with another scamming incident. Coleman had promised to put on an event and a performance by rapper Big Sean. However, he never went through with that promise and was charged for the incident. This wouldn't be the last time he would get into some legal trouble.
According to CNN, in 2015, Coleman was arrested after making "terroristic threats." Authorities report that Coleman made 11 calls of "bomb threats and/or hostage situations," but when authorities arrived on the scene, it was revealed that Coleman's calls were a hoax. Coleman made these calls between December 2014 to May 2015. One of the incidents included Coleman making a threat to take hostages on a bus and kill them unless he was paid $15 million. This was just one of the many ways he hoaxed authorities. In 2015, Coleman pleaded guilty to his charges, per WJLA.
In 2016, Coleman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for tricking authorities and making false threats in his calls, per Fox 5. In addition to his sentence, Coleman was set to have three years of "supervised release" after his prison time. Since 2016 and his arrest, there hasn't been much information about Coleman.