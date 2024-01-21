Whatever Happened To Lucille And Kidd Cole After Catfish?

"Catfish" has some wild stories of people falling for someone entirely different from how they appear online. A couple of season in, the show expanded to those who were simply getting scammed online, and if you thought this would be a boring new angle, well, you haven't seen the story of Lucille and Kidd Cole.

It all started in 2014 when Lucille messaged an aspiring artist named Kidd Cole online, per Screen Rant. What began as fan interaction quickly became a job offer. Miguel, Kidd Cole's supposed manager, offered Lucille a role for $70,000 a year to set up events for the artist, ensure the best security, and make traveling accommodations, per Channel Guide Online. Lucille took the position, but when the businesses required a payment, they went to her after Kidd Cole's team created fake contracts.

Wanting to know who Kidd Cole and his team were, she sought the help of "Catfish" co-hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, per Channel Guide Online. The hosts were able to track down Kidd Cole, whose real name is Jerez Coleman, and who wasn't a musician. The conversations got so heated that Schulman threw Coleman's phone into a nearby lake. Although Lucille was scammed, she found a sense of closure knowing who he was. This episode remains ingrained in "Catfish" fans everywhere, but it's been nearly ten years since it aired, and many are curious to know what has happened to Lucille and Kidd Cole since.