Here's What The Cast Of The Sopranos Looks Like Today
"The Sopranos" was arguably one of the best television series of our time, and it's no wonder the show scored 21 Emmys during its six-season run. Created by David Chase, the HBO show centered around crime boss Tony Soprano and his two families — one that included his Mafia crew. At the time, Chase had no idea "The Sopranos" would become so well-received, and he was ready to walk away if Season 2 was a flop. During an episode of the Peabody Awards podcast, he stated, "It became a big hit. And over time, I became very, very pleased to be working there, working on it. I mean, the first season, I had a great time, too, but I began to realize I had been given a gift. A big one, and I began to treasure it."
The cast reunited in January 2024 for the show's 25th anniversary in New York City, sadly without lead actor James Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack in June 2013. The reunion took place, fittingly, in Little Italy. "It's like heaven. It's extraordinary being with these people," Chase told The New York Times. After over two decades since the show's debut, the actors are bound to look vastly different from their younger on-screen portrayals, especially those like Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was just a teen when she was cast as Meadow Soprano. If you're curious about what some of your fave faces from "The Sopranos" look like now, bada-bing — here they are 25 years later.
Edie Falco is timeless
"The Sopranos" wouldn't have been complete without matriarch Carmela Soprano, played by Edie Falco. While the show opened plenty of doors for her, she shared on "Charlie Rose" that she wasn't prepared for the fame. "I'm a very private person, and sometimes I'm in my own world, or I'm walking down the street and I'm talking to myself or something and people stop me and it's a little jarring," she laughed. Falco went on to reach even more fame with "Nurse Jackie," which earned her six Emmy nods and one win in 2010.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler is all grown up now
When Jamie-Lynn Sigler auditioned for "The Sopranos," she had no idea it was about the mob. "[My manager] said the show was called 'The Sopranos.' Apparently, they were looking for a '16-year-old, Italian-looking girl.' I could look Italian — and I could certainly sing soprano!" she told Entertainment Weekly. Sigler went in prepared to belt out some tunes, but ultimately, she must have passed the test and was the perfect fit to play Tony Soprano's daughter, Meadow. Now, at 42, she's come a long way from playing the troubled teen and is a vocal advocate for those affected with Multiple Sclerosis.
Robert Iler likes to stay out of the spotlight
Robert Iler was only around 12 when he began playing Anthony Junior on "The Sopranos," and by the time the series ended, he was well into his teens. After the show's success, he chose to take a step back from show business. "After 'Sopranos,' I told my manager that I wanted six months off to go play poker, hang out with my friends, and just do whatever," he revealed on the "Talking Sopranos" podcast. The six months turned into years, and his only return to the small screen was to do an episode of "Law & Order" to avoid jury duty.
Michael Imperioli has had a variety of roles after The Sopranos
After starring in "Goodfellas" and then "The Sopranos," it could have been easy for Michael Imperioli to get typecast as an Italian gangster, but he showed his diversity as an actor by appearing in shows like "Mad Dogs" and "The White Lotus." During the 75th Emmy Awards, Imperioli and Lorraine Bracco took fans down memory lane when they presented together in a replication of Tony Soprano's therapist's office. "2024 marks the 25th anniversary of this series that Lorraine and I were so fortunate to be a part of," Imperioli told the audience.
Lorraine Bracco is embracing her gray hair
Lorraine Bracco's character was the voice of reason for Tony Soprano as his therapist, but she was almost cast as his wife, Carmela. Bracco ultimately passed on the role because she had played a similar character in "Goodfellas" and told David Chase she wanted to play Dr. Jennifer Melfi. Once a brunette, Bracco now has a head full of silver hair, and she is proudly flaunting it. Her decision came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and she told Page Six during the 75th Emmys, "I love not having to spend hours in the salon."
Dominic Chianese is still recognizable as Junior
As Tony Soprano's uncle, Dominic Chianese's character, Junior Soprano, had a distinct look, with black Coke bottle glasses and a penchant for wearing driving caps. Chianese shared in a 2000 interview that he used the mannerisms of his uncle to create his character's persona. "Uncle Tony was a boxer. He was a lightweight, but he was a boxer," he stated. While hunching over like Junior, he described watching his uncle as a kid and recreating his stance during his driving scene with Nancy Marchand, who played Tony's mother. "And David said, 'That's it, that's it!'" Chianese recounted.
Drea de Matteo took her career down a different path
Drea de Matteo once played the girlfriend-turned-fiancée of Christopher Moltisanti, but these days, she's taking her talents online. The former "Sopranos" star joined OnlyFans after being unable to book jobs over her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, per Fox News. After being dropped by her agent, she took to the racy platform to provide for her kids. She stated, "People think I'm f**king made of gold, and I'm not. I've worked job to job. And I've turned down tons of jobs in the past just to be with my children because their dad's on the road, and he's not around as much."
Vincent Pastore is spending his days singing
Out of all the "Sopranos" cast members, Vincent Pastore may have led a life closer to the show's characters. He was in the nightclub business before acting and had dealings in the drug market. At the age of 42, he began acting as a means to get out of that world. When he's not playing mob men, Pastore plays with his band "Gangster Squad." He confessed to The Examiner News, "I've always enjoyed music, my whole life, the music more than the acting. The music came before the acting. The music came on the street corner doing a cappella."
Steven Van Zandt has long ditched his Sopranos hairpiece
Although Steven Van Zandt was not an actor when he got asked by David Chase if he wanted to be in "The Sopranos," he fully immersed himself in his character, Silvio Dante. That included wearing a pompadoured hairpiece and gaining 50 pounds. Off-screen, the musician is known for rocking head scarves, which he revealed in his memoir "Unrequited Infatuations" was due to an uneven hairline after a car accident. Since embracing his bandanas, Van Zandt wrote that he kept wearing them to help kids with cancer feel better about wearing similar head coverings.
Aida Turturro has the same infectious smile
Tony Soprano's family was messed up, and his relationship with his sister, Janice Soprano, played by Aida Turturro, was no better. While the onscreen siblings' relationship was contentious, Turturro and James Gandolfini were close in real life. The "Jersey Girl" actor told the New York Post that she still keeps in contact with her "Sopranos" co-stars and even stays at Edie Falco's house when she's in New York City. Although Gandolfini died in 2013, Turturro shared, "I talk to him all the time. I do. James and I have a whole relationship going on ... I used to drive him crazy."