Here's What The Cast Of The Sopranos Looks Like Today

"The Sopranos" was arguably one of the best television series of our time, and it's no wonder the show scored 21 Emmys during its six-season run. Created by David Chase, the HBO show centered around crime boss Tony Soprano and his two families — one that included his Mafia crew. At the time, Chase had no idea "The Sopranos" would become so well-received, and he was ready to walk away if Season 2 was a flop. During an episode of the Peabody Awards podcast, he stated, "It became a big hit. And over time, I became very, very pleased to be working there, working on it. I mean, the first season, I had a great time, too, but I began to realize I had been given a gift. A big one, and I began to treasure it."

The cast reunited in January 2024 for the show's 25th anniversary in New York City, sadly without lead actor James Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack in June 2013. The reunion took place, fittingly, in Little Italy. "It's like heaven. It's extraordinary being with these people," Chase told The New York Times. After over two decades since the show's debut, the actors are bound to look vastly different from their younger on-screen portrayals, especially those like Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was just a teen when she was cast as Meadow Soprano. If you're curious about what some of your fave faces from "The Sopranos" look like now, bada-bing — here they are 25 years later.