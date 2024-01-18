Inside Michael Strahan And His Ex Jean Muggli's Brutal Custody Battle

Michael Strahan has had some seriously shady romances and tense relationships (looking at you, Kelly Ripa), but none have been as dramatic as his union with Jean Muggli. The pair met in 1994 while Muggli was working at a skincare salon in New York City. They hit it off and tied the knot in 1999 before welcoming twins Sophia and Isabella Strahan in 2004. Then, before his daughters had their second birthday, the pro athlete filed for divorce in 2005. It would mark Strahan's second split (he was previously married to Wanda Hutchins), not that it made things any easier. As he later told People in 2016, "Getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through." And he wasn't kidding.

After Strahan decided to officially end things with Muggli, she countered by claiming he had been unfaithful and filed her own suit alleging domestic violence. However, that was soon dismissed, and their divorce was finalized in 2006. For her part, Muggli was awarded $15.3 million, plus a $311,150 lump sum covering retroactive child support and $18,000 a month in future child support.

Their union was legally over, but the feuding didn't end. Since then, Muggli and Strahan have fought bitterly over who should have custody of their daughters, where they should live, and who should cover their expenses. Here's a look inside Michael Strahan and his ex Jean Muggli's brutal custody battle, which lasted over a decade.