How Country Star Jelly Roll Really Got His Unique Stage Name

Newcomer Jelly Roll, aka Jason DeFord, has taken country music by storm. Looking more like Post Malone than Jason Aldean and sounding like a combination of country, R&B, rock, and rap, Jelly Roll offered something fans craved — something different. Per The New York Times, Jelly Roll's debut album "Whitsitt Chapel" hit number three on the Billboard all-genre chart when it premiered.

Jelly Roll isn't totally new to the scene; despite his debut album status in 2023, he's been operating in indie circles for a while. In speaking to the Times, Jelly Roll reflected on his long journey from drug dealer and addict to rising star, and how his music mirrors those changes.

"I'm never letting what's happening with the blessing of this thing working for me take me away from who I know I'm actually speaking to," he said. "As jovial as I am in real life, the music is a reflection of a very, very dark hallway between my ears. It's the scariest place on Earth for me. I dread going to sleep every night. The ghosts are there."

Of course, comment like this raise one particular question: How exactly does someone with such depth of musical character take on a moniker as saccharine sweet as Jelly Roll?