How Rich Is Eileen Davidson?
It's no secret you have to be wealthy to be cast on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and while Eileen Davidson was not the richest, her bank account is nothing to scoff at. Of course, it wasn't the three seasons that she was in that earned her a pass into the millionaire's club. Davidson is a well-established soap opera actor who has been working since the early '80s and is known for her roles on "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless."
Although she is highly experienced, the former "RHOBH" star is not a diva when it comes to asking for money. Back in 1997, it was rumored that she wanted double pay for playing two characters on "Days of Our Lives." However, Davidson refuted those claims to TV Guide (via Soap Opera Network). "What they offered me was my regular pay plus day-player scale, which is standard. They have to give me a bump. It's in the union laws. It's like an extra $680," she revealed. These days, Davidson is taking a break from soap operas, but she has plenty of other projects going on that are undoubtedly adding to her already big bank account.
Eileen Davidson has millions to her name
It's safe to say Eileen Davidson is not a starving artist by any means. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated wealth adds up to $3 million. A big chunk of that came from her time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where she reportedly earned a whopping $750,000 each season, making her the second-highest-paid cast member to date. It was surprising when she didn't come back after Season 7, given her massive paycheck, but it was all or nothing for Davidson. She revealed in a YouTube interview with Michael Fairman, "They actually asked me to take a step down and I didn't want to be involved with it ... they still wanted me on but in a limited capacity and I'm like, 'No.'"
It may have not been worth it to be a "friend" on "RHOBH," as they get paid per episode and possibly not that much. However, as a veteran soap star, Davidson may have been making up to $5,000 per episode for "The Young and the Restless," per TVovermind. While she's no longer playing Ashley Abbott on the series, the "Death in Daytime" author recently had a role in the Netflix movie "Holiday in the Vineyards," as well as the powerful short film, "AFTERMATH." Despite Davidson's wealth, she lives a fairly humble lifestyle, and compared to her former "RHOBH" castmates, she doesn't flaunt her wealth so openly.
Eileen Davidson is frugal with her money
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Nene Leakes once said, "I'm rich, b****," but you'll never hear those words out of Eileen Davidson's mouth. Fans loved how humble Davidson was on the show despite being a big-name soap star. In Season 6, the housewives went on a group trip to San Diego, during which Kathryn Edwards made fun of Davidson's bag, per Bravo. When the "Symphoria" star found out Kyle Richards' Chanel purse cost around $4,000, she jokingly yelled, "F*** all you superficial b****es."
Davidson also doesn't like spending too much money on beauty products and told Woman's World, "I have gone the route of the super expensive before, but I guess I've just gotten kind of bitter. I'm wondering if it really makes a huge difference." She revealed that she uses drugstore products like Cetaphil and Eucerin. "Just your basic things. I do use Aveda hair products but every once in a while, I throw in Pantene," she added, proving that stars really are just like us.