How Rich Is Eileen Davidson?

It's no secret you have to be wealthy to be cast on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and while Eileen Davidson was not the richest, her bank account is nothing to scoff at. Of course, it wasn't the three seasons that she was in that earned her a pass into the millionaire's club. Davidson is a well-established soap opera actor who has been working since the early '80s and is known for her roles on "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless."

Although she is highly experienced, the former "RHOBH" star is not a diva when it comes to asking for money. Back in 1997, it was rumored that she wanted double pay for playing two characters on "Days of Our Lives." However, Davidson refuted those claims to TV Guide (via Soap Opera Network). "What they offered me was my regular pay plus day-player scale, which is standard. They have to give me a bump. It's in the union laws. It's like an extra $680," she revealed. These days, Davidson is taking a break from soap operas, but she has plenty of other projects going on that are undoubtedly adding to her already big bank account.