Why Eileen Davidson Left The Young And The Restless (Twice)

Eileen Davidson has been acting in soap operas practically her whole life. She got her start on "The Young and the Restless" in 1982 when she was in her early 20s, and starred as cosmetics exec Ashley Abbott on and off over the years. Her first screen test with fellow soap star Terry Lester was an immediate hit and she fell into the role pretty easily. "I do know the search for Ashley had been going for a while and someone from CBS later told me that I ad-libbed or did something and everybody looked at each other and said, 'That's Ashley,'" she told Soap Opera Digest upon the 40th anniversary of the character's debut.

It's hard to imagine anyone else playing the role of Ashley, but as with all soaps, actors come and go. Davidson left the show briefly in 1988 and hopped over to "Santa Barbara," but then returned to "Y&R" the following year until she left again in 2006. This time, it wasn't her own choice. Still, she bounced back, as soap stars do.