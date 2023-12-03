Why Eileen Davidson Left The Young And The Restless (Twice)
Eileen Davidson has been acting in soap operas practically her whole life. She got her start on "The Young and the Restless" in 1982 when she was in her early 20s, and starred as cosmetics exec Ashley Abbott on and off over the years. Her first screen test with fellow soap star Terry Lester was an immediate hit and she fell into the role pretty easily. "I do know the search for Ashley had been going for a while and someone from CBS later told me that I ad-libbed or did something and everybody looked at each other and said, 'That's Ashley,'" she told Soap Opera Digest upon the 40th anniversary of the character's debut.
It's hard to imagine anyone else playing the role of Ashley, but as with all soaps, actors come and go. Davidson left the show briefly in 1988 and hopped over to "Santa Barbara," but then returned to "Y&R" the following year until she left again in 2006. This time, it wasn't her own choice. Still, she bounced back, as soap stars do.
Eileen Davidson was fired twice from The Young and the Restless
In 2006, Soap Central announced that Eileen Davidson was being let go from "The Young and the Restless." The actor confirmed the news in an interview with TV Guide (via Soap Opera Network). "The show has been going through a lot of change in the past couple of years," she said. "I've seen the writing on the wall for a while. I wasn't shocked or blindsided, but it was kind of freaky." Davidson felt that her character's story hadn't been in line with her typical behavior and revealed, "I just felt Ashley's dignity and integrity were lacking."
The role of Ashley Abbott wasn't completely dead, however. In a soap opera crossover, Davidson took the character over to "The Bold and the Beautiful" for two years, only to return to "Y&R" in 2008. However, she got axed yet again in 2012. "Last week I lost my childcare. This week I lost my job! It all works out because I don't need a babysitter if I'm not working," she announced on X (formerly known as Twitter). That wasn't the last time fans saw Davidson on television. The soap actor joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2014, and she made her way into "Y&R" again, with her castmate Erika Jayne in a cameo.
Eileen Davidson's one last hurrah on The Young and the Restless
It seems "The Young and the Restless" just can't let go of Eileen Davidson. In 2014, Soap Opera Digest revealed the beloved soap star would be returning as Ashley Abbott. "They [have] been reaching out for quite a while and wondering what I wanted, so the deal we made suits my life very well," she shared, adding that she was "happy" and "grateful" to be able to jump back in.
Davidson gave her fellow "RHOBH" co-star Erika Jayne the opportunity of a lifetime when she offered her to audition for a small part in "Y&R." Although the "Days of Our Lives" alum was nervous about Jayne's potential acting skills, she told Bravo that the "Pretty Mess" singer "nailed it."
Davidson said goodbye to "Y&R" one more time in 2018. "Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I've been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day!" she tweeted. Davidson's acting career is still thriving and she has made guest appearances on "Y&R," so Ashley Abbott fans can still hold out hope to get a glimpse of their favorite character once again.