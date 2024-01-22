How Kevin Hart And Katt Williams' Decade-Long Feud Really Began

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams are two great comedians, but their ongoing feud is anything but funny. Usually, good-natured ribbing is common in the comedy business, but it seems some joke-tellers aren't always so jovial. While on the podcast "Club Shay Shay," Williams slammed many of his fellow actors and comedians, including his arch-nemesis Hart. "In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him ever, getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," he declared. Williams then accused Hart of being a "plant" in Hollywood and claimed no other star landed their own sitcom or lead movie like the "Soul Plane" star so soon after arriving in Los Angeles.

Hart responded to Williams' diss by telling Fox 5, "You don't entertain the circus. You watch it, right?" The actor, who was promoting his movie "Lift," added, "I don't feed into the stuff at all, at the end of the day. It's all entertaining to a certain degree." But that wasn't the first time Williams publicly blasted Hart. In fact, their beef dates back to 2014, when the "2 Minutes of Fame" star had choice words to say about athletes who tried to become stand-ups.