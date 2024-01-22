How Kevin Hart And Katt Williams' Decade-Long Feud Really Began
Kevin Hart and Katt Williams are two great comedians, but their ongoing feud is anything but funny. Usually, good-natured ribbing is common in the comedy business, but it seems some joke-tellers aren't always so jovial. While on the podcast "Club Shay Shay," Williams slammed many of his fellow actors and comedians, including his arch-nemesis Hart. "In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him ever, getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," he declared. Williams then accused Hart of being a "plant" in Hollywood and claimed no other star landed their own sitcom or lead movie like the "Soul Plane" star so soon after arriving in Los Angeles.
Hart responded to Williams' diss by telling Fox 5, "You don't entertain the circus. You watch it, right?" The actor, who was promoting his movie "Lift," added, "I don't feed into the stuff at all, at the end of the day. It's all entertaining to a certain degree." But that wasn't the first time Williams publicly blasted Hart. In fact, their beef dates back to 2014, when the "2 Minutes of Fame" star had choice words to say about athletes who tried to become stand-ups.
Katt Williams took out his disdain for Shaq on Kevin Hart
It seems Kevin Hart may have just been within firing range when Katt Williams took shots at athletes-turned-comedians. When TMZ asked Williams in 2014 what he thought about Shaquille O'Neal trying his hand at comedy, he replied, "I think that Shaq and Russell Simmons should get out of comedy and stay in their lane. They don't see us making a league of professional basketball players under six foot, so what qualifies these dudes 'cause they got a $100 million to come over in comedy?" He continued, "Get out of here ya bum before I take the rest of your girls, like you took Kevin Hart from me. I want my b**** back."
Williams didn't stop there. Two years later he slammed Hart during his comedy show, calling the "Night School" actor a "puppet" (via Vibe)."I don't care nothin' 'bout that happens to Kevin [Hart], I just wish him the best. I just know that that's somebody's hand is stuck up that baby, you understand? Oh, we're a puppet show, boo boo. Please believe it," Williams told the audience. Over the years, he continued to challenge Hart publicly, but it wasn't until Williams blasted Tiffany Haddish that the "Fatherhood" star finally clapped back.
Kevin Hart and Katt Williams' feud amped up over a Tiffany Haddish comment
Katt Williams didn't hold anything back when speaking about Tiffany Haddish during an appearance on the radio show "Frank and Wanda in the Morning." He alluded to Haddish not being "real" and accused her of only being successful because she sleeps with white men. Kevin Hart took to "Breakfast Club Power" to address Williams' statement. "Why are the people of color the ones that are tearing the people that are getting the opportunities down?" He added, "My frustration with Katt Williams comes from, you keep pointing at Hollywood, 'Hollywood this, the white man, this, this, and this.' When do you take responsibility for your actions?" Hart then claimed Williams was unbankable because he was doing drugs.
Despite their years-long feud, Hart didn't react poorly when it was announced that his ex-wife Torrei Hart was touring with Williams, per BET. "I want everybody to win. I hope the tour is great," he told TMZ. Hopefully, there won't be any smack-talking of Hart by Williams during his comedy act, or their feud may be reignited once again.