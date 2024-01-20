What Blue Ivy's Relationship With Her Dad, Jay-Z, Is Really Like

Blue Ivy turned heads in the summer of 2023 when the star took the stage during her mother's "Renaissance" tour. The show proved to be a record-breaking success and a stepping stone in the young star's budding career. No one was more proud of the "Brown Skin Girl" artist then Jay-Z, who admitted he was overcome with emotion seeing his daughter perform alongside his wife.

Part of the reason for that was due to the fact that this was Blue's first big public moment. From the time she was born, Jay-Z and Beyonce had made efforts to keep their daughter away from the spotlight. In fact, it took some time for the Grammy-winner to be on board with his daughter stepping out on stage, which makes sense given the media circus that surrounds him and his wife. "She's been born into a life she didn't ask for, " he remarked during an interview with CBS Mornings. "So since she was born she's been in, like, scrutiny and public eye, and everyone having an opinion."

Of course, eventually both he and Beyonce allowed Blue to join the show, and it paid off. The rapper told CBS Mornings about the moment he knew Blue was a star when he saw her dancing to "My Power," a powerful anthem about self-love and assurance. "For her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called 'My Power,' you can't write a better script," he admitted. The "Song Cry" artist then revealed that while his daughter was nervous to prove herself onstage, in the end, she outdid herself, delivering performance that gave him goosebumps.

