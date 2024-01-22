The Truth About Lourdes Leon's Relationship With Her Father Carlos

Pop icon Madonna became a mother for the first time when she welcomed her daughter, Lourdes Leon, in 1996. The singer shares Lourdes with her then-boyfriend, actor and fitness trainer Carlos Leon, who she dated from 1994 until 1997, per People. At just 12 years old, Lourdes knew that she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her famous mom and become an actor. "She also plays piano, and she's really into clothes and fashion and style," Madonna, in a 2009 interview, said. "She's got a lot of diverse interests right now." However, she added, "I'm not pushing anything. We'll see what she wants to do."

Now 27 years old, Madonna's daughter has grown up to be gorgeous and is a successful artist and model who has worked with big brands such as Burberry and Mugler. "[Lourdes] is insanely talented," the proud mom gushed in a 2019 interview with British Vogue. "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does — she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully. She's way better than me in the talent department." (And that's huge coming from the Queen of Pop herself.) Lourdes, who is the eldest among six children, shares a tight-knit relationship with her mother, despite having described Madonna as a "control freak" to Interview. "She has controlled me my whole life ... I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."

But is she just as close to her dad Carlos?