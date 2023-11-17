Madonna Is Surprisingly Strict About Sharing Her Fortune With Her Kids

Madonna works hard for the money, so hard for it honey, she works hard for the money, so you better treat her right. That rule goes for Madonna's children and everybody else. In fact, the singer has made her feelings about sharing her fortune with her offspring crystal clear. And, well, don't give up the day jobs anytime soon, kids.

How much Madonna is worth is staggering. Forbes estimates her net worth to be $580 million, placing her at 45 on their 2023 list of richest self-made women. And that was before her long-anticipated Celebration tour — which Billboard guestimates will pull in $100 million. Not bad for a girl from Bay City, Michigan.

Madge is history's top female musician, selling over 300 million records during her 40-year career. And hers is a true rags-to-riches story — the American Dream — when it was still a thing. After dropping out of college at 19 and moving to NYC, Madonna slummed it in rodent-infested walkups in Manhattan's shadiest areas when she wasn't crashing on couches or homeless. She didn't have a dime to her name and was rejected by execs time and time again. Still, she stuck with it through thick and thin, and her tenacity finally paid off. Madonna finally struck it big in 1983 after a couple of lackluster releases when "Borderline" became her first top-ten hit. So, given her broke to bourgeois battle, why's she so reticent to give her kids a foot up the ladder?