Madonna Posts Rare Family Photo With All Of Her Children

Madonna knows that she's offering the best of both worlds. The pop star has been creatively transforming herself for decades, riding through the 80s in leotards and leg warmers all the way until now, never afraid of ruffling feathers or scandalizing a crowd. Even in her 60s, Madonna still does not care about pushing the envelope. Fans find her social media videos bizarre but that doesn't stop her from sharing her life online. People have also found her new looks to be shocking, but does that slow her down? Nope.

But Madonna isn't just a pop star. She's also a mother and has been open about the struggles of juggling her duality: a sex-symbol icon and a mom of six. "There are no living role models for me," Madonna told Vogue. "Because nobody does what I do. And that's kind of scary. I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing — freedom fighters like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis — but they didn't have kids." Madonna went on to explain how she's one of a kind. "Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do," Madonna added. "So I mean, there isn't anybody in my position." Madonna rarely posts her whole family but she did for Thanksgiving 2022.