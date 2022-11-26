Madonna Posts Rare Family Photo With All Of Her Children
Madonna knows that she's offering the best of both worlds. The pop star has been creatively transforming herself for decades, riding through the 80s in leotards and leg warmers all the way until now, never afraid of ruffling feathers or scandalizing a crowd. Even in her 60s, Madonna still does not care about pushing the envelope. Fans find her social media videos bizarre but that doesn't stop her from sharing her life online. People have also found her new looks to be shocking, but does that slow her down? Nope.
But Madonna isn't just a pop star. She's also a mother and has been open about the struggles of juggling her duality: a sex-symbol icon and a mom of six. "There are no living role models for me," Madonna told Vogue. "Because nobody does what I do. And that's kind of scary. I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing — freedom fighters like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis — but they didn't have kids." Madonna went on to explain how she's one of a kind. "Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do," Madonna added. "So I mean, there isn't anybody in my position." Madonna rarely posts her whole family but she did for Thanksgiving 2022.
Madonna's children are home for the holidays
To celebrate the holiday, Madonna took to Instagram on November 25 to share a series of family photos, writing, "What I'm thankful for............." followed by a yellow heart emoji. Over the series of photos, Madonna shared images of her six kids: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stelle, according to the Daily Mail.
Madonna had her eldest, Lourdes, in 1996 with trainer Carlos Leon. She then had son Rocco Ritchie in May 1997 with then-husband Guy Ritchie, according to People. Madonna and Ritchie adopted their next son, David, in Malawi in 2006 when he was 1 year old. Her next daughter, Chifundo "Mercy" James, was born in Malawi, also in 2006, and Madonna adopted her on her own after she and Ritchie split. Madonna then adopted twins Stella and Estere in Malawi. They were born in 2012 and the pop star adopted them in 2017.
Madonna has been all about family. "Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she told People. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.'" Looks like it's an action-packed house for this family!