Why We're Worried About Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish's childhood was far from perfect. The "Night School" actor was placed in foster care when she was just a child after her mother suffered a severe brain injury from a car accident that left her unable to care for her and her half-siblings. According to Fox 11, Haddish shuffled between three different foster care homes and two other group homes before moving in with her grandmother under a kinship foster care program. Reflecting on that experience to People., the actor has said that there was a period where she felt hopeless didn't see a light at the end of the tunnel while shuffling between housing placements. "I remember being that foster kid and being like, 'Man, I'm probably going to be in jail in two years,'" she told the publication.

But, thanks to the help of her former social workers, Haddish ended up staying out of trouble by joining the Laugh Factor Comedy Camp, an outlet she chose instead of being forced into psychiatric therapy. Haddish credits the summer camp with changing her life's trajectory for the better. "When I was in foster care, I mean, I thought I was going to die there. I didn't think I would make it to 18, " Haddish revealed at the Variety Changemakers Summit. "And when I made it to 18, I was like, 'OK, I got to really think bigger.'"

The actor now finds happiness in giving back, and she created the She Ready Foundation to help other children living in foster care. The non-profit organization is responsible for placing foster care children in internships to give them the tools they need to succeed. She's also since returned to her former summer camp as a mentor.