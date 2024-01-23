Here's What Jamie Lynn Spears Looks Like Without Makeup
Jamie Lynn Spears has been in the spotlight since the age of 10 when she appeared in her older sister Britney Spears' movie "Crossroads," and has since gone on to become a Nickelodeon star with roles on "All That" and "Zoey 101." Jamie Lynn has also accompanied Britney to many red-carpet events, and it's not unusual to see her with a full face of makeup. Although her style is fairly natural, she's been known to rock a smoky eye every now and then. And of course, she had to get completely glammed up during her stint on "Dancing with the Stars," as seen in an Instagram post from the time. "y'all giving me more love & support from around the [world] then ever before. playing dress up w/ the most magical costume dept. bratz doll hair & make up moment with super glam team," she wrote.
It comes as no surprise that Jamie Lynn doesn't look that much different without a speck of makeup on her face. She regularly posts selfies of her face au naturel on social media, and the "Sweet Magnolias" star looks just as gorgeous, while also sharing her sense of humor at being seen makeup-free.
Jamie Lynn Spears learned to take care of her skin at a young age
Jamie Lynn Spears shared her secret to looking good without makeup in an interview with Lookbook (via Bravo). "Our mother always cleaned her face and moisturized her skin every night — no matter what. She instilled that taking care of your skin is what keeps you glowing. Beauty trends come and go, but beautiful skin is timeless," she stated.
It's refreshing when celebrities don't take themselves too seriously, and Jamie Lynn proved that in a makeup-free series of Instagram photos in March 2020. She posted a carousel of pictures that her youngest daughter took of her in a grocery store and wrote, "Parents, we know grocery shopping with a toddler can be a nightmare, so to keep Ivey busy, I tell her she is a photographer taking pictures of me in the store, and the other day she finally got a picture with my full face and my V FANCY outfit in it, swipe to see her more regular shots."
In another 2020 post, Jamie Lynn poked fun at herself by sharing a picture of herself made-up along with a second one of her dressed as a grandmother on the set of "All That." She wrote, "Me with make-up / Me without makeup." The "How Could I Want More" singer further showed off her relatability when she shared a TikTok video of herself getting ready, and her comments had fans laughing at her realness.
Jamie Lynn Spears showed off her three-minute makeup routine
Fans who want to know how Jamie Lynn Spears gets her look are in luck. The "Zoey 102" star posted a "Get Ready With Me" video on TikTok while on vacation with her family, and revealed her quick go-to makeup. With her teen daughter Maddie asking her for help and her husband reminding her to hurry up in the background, Jamie Lynn understandably didn't have too much time to work on her face. She revealed that her favorite moisturizer was Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, and that she uses a firming cream under her chin. "When I go to the beach, I don't bring a lot of makeup because I don't plan on wearing any makeup," she told the camera.
In 2019, Jamie Lynn shared another makeup tutorial (via GlitterBritney). One of her hacks was to use liquid blush on her lips for a pretty stained look, and she revealed a tip given to her by big sister Britney's makeup artist. "She always said you have to find a shimmer — I mean this is probably like 12 years ago — she said you always have to find a shimmer," Jamie Lynn recalled. "You have to put down the middle of your nose and you have to put it on the top of your eyes and it slims your face."
