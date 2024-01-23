Here's What Jamie Lynn Spears Looks Like Without Makeup

Jamie Lynn Spears shared her secret to looking good without makeup in an interview with Lookbook (via Bravo). "Our mother always cleaned her face and moisturized her skin every night — no matter what. She instilled that taking care of your skin is what keeps you glowing. Beauty trends come and go, but beautiful skin is timeless," she stated.

It's refreshing when celebrities don't take themselves too seriously, and Jamie Lynn proved that in a makeup-free series of Instagram photos in March 2020. She posted a carousel of pictures that her youngest daughter took of her in a grocery store and wrote, "Parents, we know grocery shopping with a toddler can be a nightmare, so to keep Ivey busy, I tell her she is a photographer taking pictures of me in the store, and the other day she finally got a picture with my full face and my V FANCY outfit in it, swipe to see her more regular shots."

In another 2020 post, Jamie Lynn poked fun at herself by sharing a picture of herself made-up along with a second one of her dressed as a grandmother on the set of "All That." She wrote, "Me with make-up / Me without makeup." The "How Could I Want More" singer further showed off her relatability when she shared a TikTok video of herself getting ready, and her comments had fans laughing at her realness.