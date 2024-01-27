The Richest Blue Bloods Cast Members Might Surprise You

"Blue Bloods" will end its reign in 2024, with actors earning considerably less than in prior seasons. The procedural drama, a firm favorite among CBS viewers, will say goodbye with a two-part season that will air in February, with the latter half screening in the fall. The end of "Blue Bloods" comes after they had difficulty attaining renewal status in early 2023, even though the series remained one of the network's top 5 shows. It was reported that the series missed out on an early renewal because of budget constraints. In November, Deadline shared that the above-the-line talent, including the cast, took a hefty 25% salary cut so that "Blue Bloods" Season 14 could become a reality. The move ensured that hundreds of supporting staff and crew could keep their jobs. Sometimes, it's not about who walks away the richest, and the actors put their money where their mouths were.

This was not the first time actors on the show had shown that they cared about everyday workers. In 2020, Donnie Wahlberg shared that Tom Selleck had accepted the #2020TipChallenge. The actor left a hefty $2020 tip after he was inspired by his TV son. In a note to the server, Selleck wrote, "For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg's 'Tip Challenge' with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all." That said, Selleck certainly had the means to leave such a lofty tip — and much more so than his co-stars.