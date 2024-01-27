The Richest Blue Bloods Cast Members Might Surprise You
"Blue Bloods" will end its reign in 2024, with actors earning considerably less than in prior seasons. The procedural drama, a firm favorite among CBS viewers, will say goodbye with a two-part season that will air in February, with the latter half screening in the fall. The end of "Blue Bloods" comes after they had difficulty attaining renewal status in early 2023, even though the series remained one of the network's top 5 shows. It was reported that the series missed out on an early renewal because of budget constraints. In November, Deadline shared that the above-the-line talent, including the cast, took a hefty 25% salary cut so that "Blue Bloods" Season 14 could become a reality. The move ensured that hundreds of supporting staff and crew could keep their jobs. Sometimes, it's not about who walks away the richest, and the actors put their money where their mouths were.
This was not the first time actors on the show had shown that they cared about everyday workers. In 2020, Donnie Wahlberg shared that Tom Selleck had accepted the #2020TipChallenge. The actor left a hefty $2020 tip after he was inspired by his TV son. In a note to the server, Selleck wrote, "For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg's 'Tip Challenge' with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all." That said, Selleck certainly had the means to leave such a lofty tip — and much more so than his co-stars.
Tom Selleck leads the Blue Bloods net worth tally
Tom Selleck is the richest "Blue Bloods" cast member, but that shouldn't come as a surprise. Despite taking a pay cut, along with the rest of the cast and producers, the Hollywood veteran is still the wealthiest actor in the police procedural serial. Before his pay was docked, Selleck earned an eye-watering $200,000 per episode as the lead actor of the show. So, he pocketed more than $4 million per season, as a typical season has approximately 22 episodes. That's not too shabby for an actor approaching his 80s.
Even before donning the wisdom and stature of all things Frank Reagan, Selleck had already racked up an impressive net worth. Celebrity Net Worth reports that, at the height of his "Magnum P.I." days, the actor reportedly racked up $500,000 per episode, a figure that roughly equates to $1.2 million today. These days, the father of two is worth a cool $45 million and lives on an avocado farm. Still, the actor has no regrets about purposely living a quieter life away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. In 2020, Selleck told People, "I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them." And if anyone begs to differ about his choices, they're free to pass the potatoes.
Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg are two peas in a pod
While Tom Selleck has amassed the largest fortune, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan aren't exactly struggling to make ends meet. Both stars have a net worth of $25 million and are the second-richest "Blue Bloods" cast members. Wahlberg uses his wealth to support charities such as Target's Heroes and Helpers. He told Celebuzz, "I grew up in a really poor household, where I could only have dreamed of getting certain things for Christmas." Wahlberg went on to say that being able to give back to children that reminded him of himself and his siblings was special. He continued, "There's a fulfillment in that that's really hard to explain."
Interestingly, Wahlberg and Moynahan are also connected to ultra-rich personalities with staggering fortunes. Mark Wahlberg, Donnie's brother, is estimated to be worth $400 million, while Moynahan's baby daddy, Tom Brady, is reportedly worth $300 million. But that's not where their similarities end. Donnie noted that he and Moynahan had more in common than meets the eye, telling Celebuzz, "I walked onto the set, for example, as a single parent alongside Bridget Moynahan, who was a single parent — we were both getting back into the dating game. And now, we've since become married with step-children and, you know, we've sort of walked these parallel journeys. ... [L]ook at Bridget, who's my closest friend on the show and one of my closest friends in real life, and look at our journey, our parallel journeys through it, and how close we've become."