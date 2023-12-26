Tragic Details About The Cast Of Blue Bloods

"Blue Bloods" is coming to an end. CBS confirmed that the show's 14th season will also be its final one. The police procedural will have two parts: the first airing in early 2024, while the second part will return in fall 2024. Per ET, Tom Selleck issued a statement and shared that he was grateful to have worked with the cast and crew for so many years. "For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family ... We offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night." No prizes for guessing how the final "Blue Bloods" scene will go down.

When news broke that the hit show was going to end, fans were devastated. "Not ready for this show to end," one wrote on "Blue Bloods"' Instagram page. Many others also voiced their sadness and dismay on social media, and even offered ideas for future storylines. And while viewers are heartbroken that their favorite cop drama has ended its run, there have been plenty of behind-the-scenes tragedies too.