The Financial Drama Behind The Scenes Of Blue Bloods Explained

The drama on "Blue Bloods" doesn't stop when they yell cut because the show has a history of financial struggles that have made it hard to keep the series going.

"Blue Bloods" first premiered in 2010 and gripped viewers right from the start. The family of cops not only has to deal with drama and action at work but also within their tight-knit household. Not only is the plot captivating, but the show also has a star-studded cast that includes Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and many more. With all the momentum behind it, the show was bound to be successful. "Blue Bloods" has been on the air for over a decade and continues to be successful. "['Blue Bloods'] ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base," two CBS head honchos said in a joint statement obtained by Deadline.

In 2022, Selleck revealed the key to the show's success to TV Guide. He explained, "Because it's a character driven show. The cop drama is a backdrop for the lives of the five main characters," he continued. "The audience is so in the heads of these characters that the biggest jeopardy in our show is often when one of the relationships in the Irish Catholic family looks like it's going south." Even though the show is beloved and seems to be successful, there are serious financial issues behind the scenes.