The Financial Drama Behind The Scenes Of Blue Bloods Explained
The drama on "Blue Bloods" doesn't stop when they yell cut because the show has a history of financial struggles that have made it hard to keep the series going.
"Blue Bloods" first premiered in 2010 and gripped viewers right from the start. The family of cops not only has to deal with drama and action at work but also within their tight-knit household. Not only is the plot captivating, but the show also has a star-studded cast that includes Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and many more. With all the momentum behind it, the show was bound to be successful. "Blue Bloods" has been on the air for over a decade and continues to be successful. "['Blue Bloods'] ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base," two CBS head honchos said in a joint statement obtained by Deadline.
In 2022, Selleck revealed the key to the show's success to TV Guide. He explained, "Because it's a character driven show. The cop drama is a backdrop for the lives of the five main characters," he continued. "The audience is so in the heads of these characters that the biggest jeopardy in our show is often when one of the relationships in the Irish Catholic family looks like it's going south." Even though the show is beloved and seems to be successful, there are serious financial issues behind the scenes.
Blue Bloods stars and producers took a pay cut
Renewing "Blue Bloods" for its 14th Season wasn't as easy as many people may think. Although the show has tons of fans dying to know what will happen next, the team at "Blue Bloods" had to undergo serious financial negotiations for the 2023-2024 season. To keep the show going, much of the cast and some of the producers had to take a significant pay cut — 25%. These cuts aimed to contain production costs amid heightened financial scrutiny within the media industry.
That's quite a big chunk of change taken away from the program's top stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the show's A-list star, Tom Selleck, reportedly earned $200 thousand per episode. If that amount was correct, he now makes $150 thousand per episode. That sounds like a fortune, right? But let's be real — who wants to take a pay cut?
Still, Selleck has always been a big proponent for keeping the show going. In 2020, he shared with People, "I don't think there is an end point. I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older." But despite Selleck being hopeful that the show would keep going and even taking a pay cut for "Blue Bloods," the CBS show has announced its end.
Blue Bloods will end with its 14th season
The cast and crew of "Blue Bloods" fought for a 14th Season by taking a significant cut from their paycheck. But it looks like that's all the fight they had in them because the show won't return for a 15th Season. President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, and President of CBS Studios, David Stapf, announced the news that the beloved show would be coming to an end. They shared, "Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy."
Although it may seem like a shock to fans, Deadline notes that when the cast and crew agreed to a 25% budget cut, it was seemingly known that this would be the last season. After the writer's strike ended, "Blue Blood" writers agreed that the show would end with an extended 18-episode 14th Season.
Selleck, who has been on the show since day one, expressed his gratitude and sadness that the show was coming to an end in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. He said, "For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family."