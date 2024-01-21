Luke Bryan Has Had Quite The Transformation

Luke Bryan is among the few country music artists who has transcended Nashville to achieve mainstream stardom. Like his musical contemporary Blake Shelton — who pulled off the same feat thanks to the years he spent sitting in a revolving red chair on "The Voice" — Bryan likewise found success on television when he joined the judging table of ABC's revival of "American Idol" back in 2017, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

That said, critiquing aspiring young singers on a hit TV show is just one small aspect of a much larger and ever-expanding career. That's clear when taking a look at Bryan's stats. For example, his music has generated 21.7 billion streams worldwide. He's sold 12.5 million albums, with four of them going platinum, and another four going double-platinum. He's also sold 54 million Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified digital singles, more than any other country artist. Plus, he's been named entertainer of the year by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, been awarded CMT's Artist of the Year for six consecutive years, and received more than 40 industry awards (although he's surprisingly never won a Grammy).

So how did a humble country boy from rural Georgia make it to the heights of stardom in the highly competitive music business? It's a fascinating journey, full of twists, turns and plenty of drama, so keep on reading for a complete rundown of why Luke Bryan has had quite the transformation.