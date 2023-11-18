Why Katy Perry Might Be Done With American Idol

Katy Perry might be tuning out of her "American Idol" role. "American Idol" first became popular when it premiered in 2002. Each week, viewers would tune in to watch their favorite singers belt their hearts out in hopes of landing the top spot. The series went on to discover some of the biggest artists in the industry, including Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. In 2016, the show had its final season — or so people thought. Just two years later, it reemerged on ABC with new judges.

The "Dark Horse" singer was the first judge announced to take part in the show's revival and she knew from the moment she joined that she wanted to find incredible talent. She told People, "I don't want to walk away from 'American Idol' and just have a season go by and we don't have any Kelly Clarkson because that means we're just filling space on television. I really truly want to be able to do this exercise and make someone's dream come true."

Over the next five seasons, Perry solidified herself as a staple on the show. And in July, Perry announced she'd be returning for Season 22 of "American Idol," per Page Six. Despite signing on, however, there was a moment when Perry reportedly did not want to come back to the singing competition show.