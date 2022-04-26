Katy Perry's Hilarious Response To An American Idol Contestant Bringing Up Her Ex John Mayer

Let's face it, no one likes to talk about their exes. And, it's maybe not something a lot of us have experienced, but it's pretty safe to say that talking about them on national TV has to be even worse than just a casual mention. Spare a moment then for Katy Perry, who suffered an awkward moment on "American Idol" when a contestant accidentally brought up her infamous past romance with musical playboy John Mayer.

As you may or may not remember (it may depend on how much of a pop culture enthusiast you are, apparently), Perry and Mayer famously dated from 2012 until around 2015 (with a few splits in between) and made quite a few public appearances together, including when Mayer supported his then-girlfriend during her iconic Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2015. They also put their musical geniuses together, duetting on the track "Who You Love," co-writing the song "Spiritual," and also sparking plenty of speculation about songs on their respective albums being about one another. In fact, Mayer has even confirmed Perry was muse for at least one of his songs, telling The New York Times in 2017 that his track "Still Feel Like Your Man" is all about the "Daisies" singer.

But while their romance was clearly no secret, it turns out there's one person who had absolutely no idea about Perry's relationship history before she found love with Orlando Bloom. And that was proven in the most awkward of ways.