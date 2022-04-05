Katy Perry Totally Broke Down Over Motherhood On American Idol
Katy Perry has had her fair share of emotional moments on "American Idol" since she joined the judging panel for the ABC reboot back in 2018. In February 2022, Perry shared a clip to Twitter of herself with black mascara streaming down her cheeks while searching for the next big superstar as she joked she needed to sleep after a clearly highly emotional moment. It's not clear which audition had her welling up, but there have been at least two performances during Season 20 so far that have had the tears flowing, including Lady K covering Perry's 2012 hit "Wide Awake" and Tyler Allen's rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Believe In You And Me."
But that's far from the first time Perry has let the tears flow on the music show. In 2020, contestant Courtney Timmons had everyone, including host Ryan Seacrest, in tears following her audition, while, the year prior, Perry had those teary eyes once again after seeing a proposal go down during the show's infamous Hollywood Week.
But it's not a proposal that got Perry all emotional this time. In fact, the star broke down in tears for another very touching reason during the April 3 episode of the singing competition after she bonded with two pregnant contestants over motherhood while handing out a little advice before their performance.
Motherhood tears
Katy Perry just couldn't hold back the tears as contestants Haley Slaton and Sam Moss sang together on "American Idol," shortly after Sam shared the news with the world that she is pregnant. Perry took the two to the side before they performed Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," where she became visible emotional as she opened up about how becoming a mom changed her life. "My lifelong thing is, 'I'm never enough.' Then I had my baby and it was set," the teary star shared. "I had my baby and I had all the love that I never felt like I ever had. It was just like, 'Woah, there it is. I don't need anyone's validation anymore. I'm going to do it because I love it, but it's pure love.'" Perry was referring to her daughter, Daisy Dove, who she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed into the world in August 2020.
The "California Gurls" singer has been very vocal about how much she adores being a mom, even admitting in a tweet for Daisy's first birthday in August 2021 that she felt her life only began when she was born. A few months earlier in January 2021, Katy also got very candid about her family life during an Instagram Live session, telling fans while speaking about her daughter, "She changed my life and still continues to change my life," while opening up about how her little girl takes priority over everything else in her life.