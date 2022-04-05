Katy Perry Totally Broke Down Over Motherhood On American Idol

Katy Perry has had her fair share of emotional moments on "American Idol" since she joined the judging panel for the ABC reboot back in 2018. In February 2022, Perry shared a clip to Twitter of herself with black mascara streaming down her cheeks while searching for the next big superstar as she joked she needed to sleep after a clearly highly emotional moment. It's not clear which audition had her welling up, but there have been at least two performances during Season 20 so far that have had the tears flowing, including Lady K covering Perry's 2012 hit "Wide Awake" and Tyler Allen's rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Believe In You And Me."

But that's far from the first time Perry has let the tears flow on the music show. In 2020, contestant Courtney Timmons had everyone, including host Ryan Seacrest, in tears following her audition, while, the year prior, Perry had those teary eyes once again after seeing a proposal go down during the show's infamous Hollywood Week.

But it's not a proposal that got Perry all emotional this time. In fact, the star broke down in tears for another very touching reason during the April 3 episode of the singing competition after she bonded with two pregnant contestants over motherhood while handing out a little advice before their performance.