Tucker Carlson Gets Don Jr.'s Stamp Of Approval As Potential Trump Running Mate

Donald Trump Jr. may have some political influence as far as his father, former President Donald Trump, is concerned. In an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the host noted, "[Y]our father listens to you, maybe more than anybody else." Don Jr. replied, "I've been pretty involved in the political game for quite some time and I think, you know, more importantly, I live with the base. I hang out with the base, those are my people, those are my friends." While Donald Jr. did not directly confirm that Trump listened to him, he believes he's knowledgeable about the political arena. In the interview, the ex-president's son also mentioned a few names of potential running mates for No. 45, including Ron DeSantis, Sen. J.D. Vance, Ben Carson, and Tucker Carlson.

Interestingly, Trump himself has also indicated that Carlson could potentially be a suitable vice president if he won the presidency again. The ex-POTUS appeared on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," a conservative radio program, to speak about his presidential campaign. When asked if he would consider Carlson as his running mate for the 2024 elections, Trump stated, "I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would... I think I'd say I would because he's got great common sense." And while nothing has officially been confirmed, it seems safe to say both father and son agree that Carlson may be the deputy for whom they've been looking.