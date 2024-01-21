Tucker Carlson Gets Don Jr.'s Stamp Of Approval As Potential Trump Running Mate
Donald Trump Jr. may have some political influence as far as his father, former President Donald Trump, is concerned. In an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the host noted, "[Y]our father listens to you, maybe more than anybody else." Don Jr. replied, "I've been pretty involved in the political game for quite some time and I think, you know, more importantly, I live with the base. I hang out with the base, those are my people, those are my friends." While Donald Jr. did not directly confirm that Trump listened to him, he believes he's knowledgeable about the political arena. In the interview, the ex-president's son also mentioned a few names of potential running mates for No. 45, including Ron DeSantis, Sen. J.D. Vance, Ben Carson, and Tucker Carlson.
Interestingly, Trump himself has also indicated that Carlson could potentially be a suitable vice president if he won the presidency again. The ex-POTUS appeared on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," a conservative radio program, to speak about his presidential campaign. When asked if he would consider Carlson as his running mate for the 2024 elections, Trump stated, "I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would... I think I'd say I would because he's got great common sense." And while nothing has officially been confirmed, it seems safe to say both father and son agree that Carlson may be the deputy for whom they've been looking.
Don Jr. believes Trump and Tucker Carlson share common ground
Donald Trump Jr. has a vice president in mind for his father should No. 45 become No. 47. Former President Donald Trump's son endorsed former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a possible vice presidential candidate when he spoke to Rob Finnerty on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." Don Jr. confirmed, "That's clearly on the table. I mean they're very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender." Trump Jr. seemingly approves of Carlson as his dad's presidential running mate. However, he also denied presidential contender Nikki Haley for the position.
Don Jr. is not a fan of the former UN ambassador. On Christmas Day 2023, he appeared on Newsmax's "The Balance," saying (via Fox News), "I wouldn't have her on [Donald Trump's presidential campaign], and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn't happen." Don Jr., who seems to have military conflict at the top of his agenda, pointed out, "Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars." Don Jr. also called Haley a puppet of the establishment of Washington D.C., stating, "By the way, all you'd get is her and team trying to destroy Donald Trump from within, forever." Don Jr. is nothing if not vocal. For him, it's Carlson over Haley any day, every day.