The Tragic Truth About Randy Jackson

In many ways, music mogul Randy Jackson is the picture of success. The Journey bassist rose to superstardom when he joined the original judging panel of "American Idol" in 2002. Known for his straightforward critiques and amusing catchphrases ("It's a no from me, dawg"), Jackson became well-liked by fans and contestants alike. After ending his 12-year judging stint on the reality TV competition, Jackson continued to expand his television career as a producer of "America's Best Dance Crew" and bandleader on the "Name That Tune" revival.

While the former "American Idol" judge's career has brought fame and riches, Jackson has had his share of struggles behind the scenes. In a 2019 interview with Unify Health Labs, Jackson revealed, "You see, by the time I was on 'American Idol,' my health was in the worst shape it had ever been." The path to becoming healthier was no cakewalk for the television personality, as he added, "My journey was long and far from easy." Additionally, Jackson has suffered setbacks in the relationship department. And to top it off, he's heard some brutal criticism on camera. Needless to say, being Randy Jackson is not for the faint of heart.