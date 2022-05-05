How Randy Jackson Really Lost And Kept Off Over 100 Lbs

From his early days as an "American Idol" judge, Randy Jackson managed to transform his body with incredible weight loss. In 2008, Jackson revealed that he had Type 2 diabetes, but that the illness came with a silver lining. "It's a curse to be saddled with a disease that's life threatening," he wrote in his health book "Body and Soul" (via Today). "But it's a blessing to get that huge wake-up call." The famed producer said his weight-loss advice came from a different place than most health gurus. "I am the guy who knows what it's like to be walking around with 100 extra pounds," he wrote, via WebMD.

While working as a touring musician with the likes of Carlos Santana and Whitney Houston, Jackson's pitfall was not drugs or alcohol, but overeating. The ready availability of unhealthy food options was difficult for Jackson to manage. "There are all kinds of sandwiches plus chips, cheeses, cookies, cakes, candy, beer, wine," he shared with WebMD in 2008.

It was not until Jackson worked on "American Idol" that he started to fully take stock of his weight. "You come in and they go 'Yeah dawg, you're telling me I'm terrible but you're fat!'" he told People in 2020 while discussing his run-ins with unruly contestants. Around Season 2 of being a judge on the show, Jackson began to shed pounds but initially struggled to keep the weight off. That all changed when he came to a personal realization.