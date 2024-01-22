Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Dexter Dead At 62

Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest son, died on January 22, 2024, CNN reported. He was 62. In a statement, The King Center revealed that prostate cancer led to Dexter's death. King's wife, Leah Weber King, shared, "He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu. He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might."

Dexter followed in his father's footsteps as a civil rights activist. He also played the famous leader in the 2002 film "The Rosa Parks Story."

More to come...