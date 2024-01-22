Who Is Tom Sandoval's Best Friend, Ali? The Vanderpump Rules Star Suffered A Tragic Loss

Tom Sandoval's 2023 was a huge bummer, thanks to his affair with Rachel Leviss. The scandal made him quite unpopular among his fellow "Vanderpump Rules" cast members — especially Ariana Madix, his ex-girlfriend of nearly a decade. Unfortunately, Sandoval weathered another personal tragedy that May when his best friend, Ali Rafiq, died suddenly.

According to TMZ, Rafiq — who was also friends with Madix and former "Vanderpump Rules" star Kristen Doute — died after collapsing during a visit to his parent's home in St. Louis. The unconfirmed theory is that he hit his head and succumbed to his injuries. Rafiq's mother stumbled upon the tragic scene and then alerted the authorities.

Rafiq's sister Rabia addressed the curiosity concerning Rafiq's official cause of death, which she previously claimed was due to organ failure. "It's human nature to ask, what happened, how did he die? The truth is, we don't know how he died, we just found him and he was already gone," Rabia posted to Instagram (via Us Weekly). "We won't have any answers from his tests for weeks, so we don't know." Ultimately, Rafiq's family never released a follow-up concerning his official cause of death. Fortunately, Rafiq's memory will love on for years to come, thanks to his accomplishments and personal relationships.