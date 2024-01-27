The Scandalous Ending To Sara Evans' First Marriage

This article includes mentions of domestic abuse.

Sara Evans' divorce from her first husband, Craig Schelske, was the worst possible. That's a strong statement to make considering the ending of the country singer's marriage to Jay Barker was far from amicable. In January 2022, the former college football player was arrested in Nashville for allegedly attempting to hit the car Evans was traveling in, CBS42 reported. Evans had been leaving a party with a friend when she said she saw Barker "backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed," according to the affidavit.

Barker was accused of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In June 2022, Barker entered a plea deal of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, Billboard reported. While Evans hadn't made it public, the affidavit listed the couple as separated. Shortly after the incident, it came to light that Evans had filed for divorce the previous August, Scoop Nashville reported. Making things even uglier, Evans cited "irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct."

It sounds like a divorce can't possibly get worse than that mess. But, during her first divorce, Evans actually spent considerably more time in court and had to withdraw from "Dancing with the Stars." If "inappropriate marital conduct" piqued your interest, you should buckle up for the myriad reasons she gave in her divorce filing from Schelske, filed in October 2006: infidelity, inappropriate porn usage, and substance misuse all made the list, ABC News reported. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of the debacle.