Inside Tiger Woods' Prenuptial Agreement With His Ex-Wife, Elin Nordegren
Golfing legend Tiger Woods made headlines in 2009 when he wrecked his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant following an alleged domestic dispute with his wife, Elin Nordegren. According to many reports, the altercation stemmed from purported marital infidelity on Tiger's part. Following the initial incident, several women came forth and claimed that they had been involved in both one-time and ongoing affairs with the married athlete.
As one can imagine, Tiger and Elin's marriage was never the same. On July 3, 2010, Tiger and Elin finally ironed out an agreement regarding their divorce, and by August of the same year, the couple's marriage was officially dissolved. "We are sad that our marriage is over and we wish each other the very best for the future," the couple penned in a joint statement on Woods' official website. They went on to vow to put their children first and requested privacy as their family adjusted to a new way of life.
Alas, a large part of finalizing the divorce centered around finances and Woods' healthy net worth. At the time of the couple's divorce, the professional golfer was estimated to be worth a whopping $600 million. Here's everything we know about Woods' prenuptial agreement with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.
Tiger Woods reportedly went rogue and offered Elin Nordegren more money with stipulations in place
Fresh off the heels of the high-profile scandal, Schlissel DeCorpo law firm claimed that Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's prenuptial agreement stipulated that after ten years of marriage, Nordegren was entitled to $20 million, an arguably meager sum for such an affluent athlete. It's rumored, however, that in a last-ditch effort to save his marriage, Tiger offered Nordegren an immediate $5 million payment and another $55 million should she stay in the marriage until October 2011.
Nordegren, however, wasn't having it. In the end, she walked away with a hefty $100 million. "Money doesn't make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making some things easier," she later told People. "I have the opportunity to be with my children as much I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like."
As far as Woods is concerned, he has always been careful to accept all of the blame for the demise of his marriage — even with the couple's children. "I've taken the initiative with the kids and told them upfront, 'Guys, the reason why we're not in the same house, why we don't live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes,'" he told GQ in 2015. Still, it's reported that even after their divorce was finalized, Woods presented Nordegren with an all-new proposition.
Tiger Woods reportedly asked Elin Nordegren to remarry him
It's no secret that Tiger Woods doesn't enjoy losing. That goes for off-the-green as well. In January 2013, The National Enquirer reported that Tiger Woods asked his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, to marry him a second time. The kicker? Nordegren purportedly didn't immediately refuse his proposal but rather countered the offer with a request of her own: a brand new prenuptial agreement that entitled her to a staggering $350 million should he stray again. A Woods-Nordegren prenuptial agreement 2.0, if you will. And according to an insider, Woods was game. "Tiger didn't even balk at the demand. Even though his accountants think he's crazy, he's ready to sign the prenup and set a wedding date," the source claimed.
As we all know, however, that supposed plan never came to fruition, and the famous exes and co-parents have remained divorced. Nordegren has moved on and is now in a committed relationship with NFL player Jordan Cameron. The couple has gone on to welcome two children together. Meanwhile, Woods has been linked to a bevy of women, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, fashion stylist Kristin Smith, and Erica Herman, a woman he hired to manage his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.