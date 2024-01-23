Inside Tiger Woods' Prenuptial Agreement With His Ex-Wife, Elin Nordegren

Golfing legend Tiger Woods made headlines in 2009 when he wrecked his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant following an alleged domestic dispute with his wife, Elin Nordegren. According to many reports, the altercation stemmed from purported marital infidelity on Tiger's part. Following the initial incident, several women came forth and claimed that they had been involved in both one-time and ongoing affairs with the married athlete.

As one can imagine, Tiger and Elin's marriage was never the same. On July 3, 2010, Tiger and Elin finally ironed out an agreement regarding their divorce, and by August of the same year, the couple's marriage was officially dissolved. "We are sad that our marriage is over and we wish each other the very best for the future," the couple penned in a joint statement on Woods' official website. They went on to vow to put their children first and requested privacy as their family adjusted to a new way of life.

Alas, a large part of finalizing the divorce centered around finances and Woods' healthy net worth. At the time of the couple's divorce, the professional golfer was estimated to be worth a whopping $600 million. Here's everything we know about Woods' prenuptial agreement with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.