Rarely Known Details About David Letterman

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

If there was such a thing as talk show royalty, David Letterman would be wearing the crown. It's not a stretch to describe what he did on "Late Night" back in the 1980s as radical, revolutionary, and rebellious — name another talk show host who'd ever gotten laughs by stepping into a Velcro suit and jumping from a trampoline to stick onto a Velcro wall, hurling watermelons off a rooftop, or strapping a camera to a live chimpanzee for his "Monkey-Cam." Then there were such recurring bits as "Stupid Pet Tricks," his top-10 lists, and more.

Letterman changed the game when he jumped ship from NBC and launched his own CBS franchise, the "Late Show," which ran for more than two decades until retiring in 2015. That retirement, by the way, was definitely not one of those riding-off-into-the-sunset things. Just a few years later, in 2018, he partnered with Netflix for "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," an ongoing series of long-form conversations with some of the world's most interesting people, including the likes of rapper-mogul Jay-Z, former U.S. President Barack Obama, philanthropist Melinda Gates, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with that latter interview taking place on a Kyiv subway platform that had become a bomb shelter.

For a guy who's been a constant presence on TV screens for four decades and counting, what could there possibly be left to know about him? Plenty, actually, which will be revealed by reading on to discover the untold truth of David Letterman.