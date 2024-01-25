The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan may appear to have it all. As a football player, he's a New York Giants legend, having steered the franchise to a Super Bowl victory in his 2007 final season, equaled T.J. Watt's record for the most quarterback sacks in a single NFL season, and spent all 14 years of his professional career playing there as a defensive end.
Strahan has also enjoyed huge success in the world of broadcasting, making the leap from "Fox NFL Sunday" analyst to "Good Morning America" co-host look effortless and winning several Daytime Emmy Awards in the process. And we've not even mentioned his long-term relationship with Kayla Quick, his four adoring children, and his net worth of $65 million via Celebrity Net Worth.
Of course, not everything in Strahan's world has been so rosy. From the loss of several family members and bitter legal battles to workplace feuds and health issues, here's a look at the Pro Football Hall of Famer's biggest setbacks, disappointments, and tragedies.
Michael Strahan lost his older sister
In 2019, Michael Strahan suffered the first of two family tragedies in quick succession when he lost an older sister. Debra Diana Strahan, who was affectionately nicknamed Ms. Dee, died at the age of just 58, and an obituary published online suggested that she had been a pillar of her local community for decades.
In fact, as a member of the Church of Champions, Debra had dedicated much of her life to Jesus Christ since her early teenage years. The obituary read, "She had a real passion and a love for her family at all times. Debra was affectionate, energetic, kindhearted and she never met a stranger. She would give you the shirt off her back. No matter what may have been going on in her life, she always had a smile."
The obituary mentioned Michael, ten years her junior, alongside their other siblings Sandra, Gene Jr., Christopher, and Victor, as well as their mother Louise and father Gene Sr. Interestingly, the former New York Giants defensive end has never spoken about his loss in public. The eulogy concluded, "Debra was full of life, love, joy, and happiness. She will always be in the memory of those who knew her or ever met her."
Michael Strahan lost his father
While Michael Strahan hasn't yet addressed the death of his older sister Debra, he has often spoken publicly about the impact of losing his father. Indeed, just months after Gene Strahan died in 2020, aged 83, his footballing hero son opened up on "The Dr. Oz Show" about how he was coping.
Michael explained that keeping all the well wishes he'd been sent since the devastating news had helped with the grieving process: "I'm getting their real emotion at that time, and I wanted them to get my real emotion at that time as well. It was great because it brought smiles to my face to see these people think of my father and my family, and it made me think of some great things with my dad."
Four years earlier, Michael revealed to People how instrumental his pop had been to his sporting career. The New York Giants star started out on his path to NFL greatness when he was sent from Germany to his Houston-based uncle by army major Gene in the hopes of landing a college football scholarship. "I didn't know what I was doing. But because my dad never said 'if' or 'possibly,' — he said, 'This is gonna happen' — I said okay." Within a year, Michael had attracted the attention of Texas Southern University.
Michael Strahan struggled with teenage loneliness
It's fair to say that Michael Strahan was thrown into the deep end when his parents sent him to Houston from Germany to help fulfill his footballing ambition. The future NFL star had lived in Europe for the previous eight years thanks to his father's army major position. And so it was something of a culture shock when he returned to the United States.
During an interview on ESPN's "More Than an Athlete" (via Hello!), Strahan revealed that the struggle was real during his senior year: "When I first went to Houston I was scared. Here I am a kid coming from Germany. I didn't think I could do it. I had to learn about culture, struggle, loneliness. I had to figure out life. High school to me was surviving every day. I never felt like I had a handle on everything. I was just surviving."
Indeed, while he may be the life and soul of the party these days, Strahan was anything but at the age of 17. Describing himself as a "loser," the "Pyramid" host said, "Nothing happened in my social life. My life was school and I played football which was the real reason I was there."
Michael Strahan caught the coronavirus
In 2021, Michael Strahan became the latest famous face to get struck down with the coronavirus. And from the sounds of it, the Daytime Emmy Award winner, who was forced to take several weeks off from his duties on "Good Morning America," didn't just get the milder case of it.
In a video message that aired on the ABC show, Strahan thanked everyone who'd sent their well wishes and revealed that he was thankfully on the road to recovery. But he also told viewers that "you don't want COVID" or to "go through everything that it brings with it." The anchorman then slipped back into public service broadcasting mode again as he implored people to follow the government guidelines.
"Wear a mask, wash your hands, use your wipes," Strahan remarked. "I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual. Everybody has to do it so that we help out each other, because it's more than just about you: it's about the people you're around and your fellow human beings." The Super Bowl winner eventually returned to the morning show in full health two weeks later.
Michael Strahan lost part of his pinkie finger
Michael Strahan left everyone guessing in 2017 when he turned up to the set of "Good Morning America" with part of his pinkie finger missing. The former sportsman did acknowledge this rather alarming new look, telling viewers (via AOL) that he'd had a "little accident" while also explaining that he'd become the butt of the joke — "A guy before just said, 'Michael, we pinky swear,' or something like that." But he didn't explain exactly what this "little accident" was.
Luckily for the curiously minded, Strahan later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to disclose that a vehicular mishap had been at fault: "I just won't mess with the cars in the way that I was because if you do, you might lose a piece of your digit," he quipped in a video he'd captioned, "I guess I'm no mechanic."
This wasn't the first time that the state of Strahan's hands had made the headlines. The year previously, Lin-Manuel Miranda uploaded a snap of the former New York Giant's crooked digits to X after sitting next to him at a New York Knicks basketball game. The musical theatre legend captioned the pic, "We sat next to Strahan. He is THE BEST. Also, thanks to football, his fingers do THIS."
Michael Strahan allegedly had a falling out with Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan appeared to be a match made in heaven during their four-year stint together on daytime television. But after the latter confirmed his sudden departure from "Live with Kelly and Michael" in 2016, the seemingly cozy relationship between the pair appeared to turn notably sour.
Rumors about a feud began to circulate following Strahan's live-on-air announcement that he'd be leaving the show for "Good Morning America." The NFL icon had reportedly only informed his co-host minutes beforehand. And referring to the bombshell several days later, Ripa told viewers (via Vogue) that it had "been extraordinary in the sense that it started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration, and, most importantly, respect in the workplace."
An anonymous insider later added fuel to the fire, telling Page Six, "They could not stand each other, and whenever they communicated off-camera, it was always through their reps." And Strahan didn't exactly quash the speculation during an interview with The New York Times when he remarked, "I've had jobs where I got there and felt like: 'Wow, I didn't know I was supposed to be a sidekick. I thought I was coming here to be a partner.'" When asked if he was specifically referring to Ripa, he said, "It was an experience!"
Michael Strahan was embroiled in a bitter custody battle
It's fair to say that the split between Michael Strahan and his second wife, Jean Muggli, wasn't an amicable one. In fact, the pair spent 16 years locked in various legal battles after finalizing their divorce in 2006.
Their legal back-and-forth began in 2007 when Strahan appealed against the court ruling in which he was ordered to pay Muggli $15 million and $18,000 every month in child support for their twin daughters Isabella and Sophia. In 2019, the NFL legend was accused of reneging on his payments for their horseback riding lessons. In fact, Muggli alleged that her ex-husband spent more on his beloved dogs than their two kids. There was also a dispute about financial arrangements when it came to their parenting coordinator, and then in 2020, Strahan alleged that his ex-wife had engaged in a "pattern of abusive conduct" toward their children.
These claims were later thrown out by the court, and the warring pair, who'd walked down the aisle in 1999, eventually agreed on a shared custody arrangement. The legal drama finally ended in October 2022 when Isabella and Sophia turned 18. Strahan had previously gone through a divorce in 1996 after four years of marriage to Wanda Hutchins, with whom he shares children Tanita and Michael, but thankfully theirs appeared to be much less acrimonious.
Michael Strahan was accused of videotaping his sister-in-law undressing
As well as getting involved in a heated custody battle with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli, Michael Strahan also got involved in a bitter divorce case in which all kinds of damaging accusations were thrown around. The most concerning undoubtedly centered on the NFL star being a Peeping Tom.
Indeed, not only did Muggli claim that Strahan had repeatedly cheated on her, but she also alleged that the "Good Morning America" anchor videotaped her sister undressing without her knowledge. It was the kind of allegation that could have ruined his career. But instead of issuing a furious denial, Strahan chose to ignore it entirely. And in an interview with The New York Times several years later, he explained why. "I had my girls, my twins, and I was only worried about not saying something that one day they'd see in a newspaper and say, 'Daddy, why did you say this about Mommy?'"
In the end, Strahan's tactic worked. All of Muggli's claims were dismissed in court, and the experience helped him prepare for a new life in front of the cameras: "It was horrible, of course, but at the same time it was one of the best things to ever happen to me. You have all these things being said about you, things that aren't true, but you can't control any of it. At first I was freaking out, but then I just realized: the only thing I can be is me."
Michael Strahan lost hair due to stress
Toward the tail end of his NFL career, Michael Strahan lost a significant amount of weight. Having previously been around the 280-pound mark, the New York Giants defensive end suddenly found himself a full 30 pounds lighter. But it wasn't exercise and diet that caused the drop. It was stress.
Strahan's latter days as a football player coincided with the acrimonious split with second wife, Jean Muggli. As he explained on the podcast "All the Smoke" (via The U.S. Sun) in 2022, this period had a dramatic effect on both his physical health and appearance: "Part of it, everybody's like, 'Oh, you lost weight. Do you wanna play?' And I'm like, 'No, I got divorced.' That stress, that stress? That stress cost me some weight. And hair. And grays."
Luckily, Strahan was able to rely on his positive mental attitude to cope with these changes: "But it ended up being good 'cause I needed to lose weight, it prolonged my career ... I could run all day. My knees didn't hurt. My back stopped hurting." Indeed, in his 2007 final season, the "Good Morning America" anchor helped the Giants beat the New England Patriots to lift the Super Bowl XLII.
Michael Strahan was sued for 'stealing' $100 million in assets
The bitter custody and divorce battles with ex-wife Jean Muggli aren't the only time Michael Strahan's famous name has found itself in court. In 2020, the New York Giants legend found himself being sued by a business partner following a dispute over financial assets.
According to The Blast, Carlos Arias claimed that Khalifa Kush, the cannabis brand founded by Strahan and rapper Wiz Khalifa, had robbed him of millions of dollars in proceeds, including profits from a lucrative cannabis licensing deal. It's not known exactly how much the plaintiff was seeking in damages, but he reportedly argued that $100 million had been stolen by the superstar pairing due to their "wrongful conduct concerning the usurpation and misappropriation of assets."
Arias alleged that Khalifa and Strahan had previously agreed to work with him as partners before forging what he called a "civil conspiracy." The "Black and Yellow" hitmaker and the "Good Morning America" host have been friends for years, with the former turning up to the latter's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.
Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor
In 2024, Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella Strahan were interviewed by Robin Roberts for ABC News. Sadly, it wasn't for celebratory reasons. The pair were there instead to reveal the devastating news that Isabella had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor.
Michael was in a positive mood as he spoke to his regular colleague: "I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter. I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."
Isabella learned about her condition shortly into her University of Southern California freshman year when she began suffering debilitating headaches. After undergoing various tests, doctors found a tumor of four centimeters growing rapidly in her brain. She subsequently had emergency surgery to remove it at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, with the operation followed by rehab and several rounds of radiation therapy. Like her father, Isabella appeared to be in an upbeat frame of mind, adding, "I'm feeling good. Not too bad. And I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing."