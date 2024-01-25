The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Michael Strahan

As well as getting involved in a heated custody battle with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli, Michael Strahan also got involved in a bitter divorce case in which all kinds of damaging accusations were thrown around. The most concerning undoubtedly centered on the NFL star being a Peeping Tom.

Indeed, not only did Muggli claim that Strahan had repeatedly cheated on her, but she also alleged that the "Good Morning America" anchor videotaped her sister undressing without her knowledge. It was the kind of allegation that could have ruined his career. But instead of issuing a furious denial, Strahan chose to ignore it entirely. And in an interview with The New York Times several years later, he explained why. "I had my girls, my twins, and I was only worried about not saying something that one day they'd see in a newspaper and say, 'Daddy, why did you say this about Mommy?'"

In the end, Strahan's tactic worked. All of Muggli's claims were dismissed in court, and the experience helped him prepare for a new life in front of the cameras: "It was horrible, of course, but at the same time it was one of the best things to ever happen to me. You have all these things being said about you, things that aren't true, but you can't control any of it. At first I was freaking out, but then I just realized: the only thing I can be is me."