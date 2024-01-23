Taylor Swift And Kylie Kelce Have More In Common Than You'd Think
Yes, Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce are both involved with a Kelce brother, but the two women have a lot more in common than just that. Taylor came crashing into the Kelces' lives when she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in 2023. The couple has been public about their relationship, and anyone tied to them has been getting some serious attention — Kylie included.
Kylie has been more private about her life and had to get used to the sudden attention. She told ET in November 2023, "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera." Still, Kylie took the attention as an opportunity to promote causes she cares about, including her kid's field hockey clinic. She shared, "But at the end of the day if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."
Although Kylie has been quiet about her relationship with Taylor, the two seem to get along well. In January 2024, both women were spotted supporting Travis during an NFL playoff game, per Today. The two even posed for a photo alongside all the Chiefs players' wives and girlfriends. It's not surprising to see Taylor and Kylie hanging out; they have plenty in common, probably more than you think.
Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce are Pennsylvania girls
Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce are Pennsylvania girls through and through. As many Swifties may know, the Grammy-winning musician was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, and grew up in the state until she was 13, per Britannica. At 13, she and her entire family made the move to Tennessee so she could pursue her career in music. Even though she might have left Pennsylvania, Swift has paid homage to her hometown in her songs "Seven" and "Gold Rush." Swift sings in "Seven," "Over the creek / I was too scared to jump in / But I, I was high in the sky / With Pennsylvania under me / Are there still beautiful things?"
Much like Swift, Kylie has love and admiration for Pennsylvania. According to People, the philanthropist was born and raised in Narberth, Pennsylvania just about an hour from where Swift grew up. From a young girl to college, Kylie stuck to her roots and attended Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. Kylie and her family have lived in Pennsylvania for a long time, and it helped when she welcomed her first daughter with Jason Kelce in 2019. Jason told reporters, "She's from the area. Both of her parents are here, my parents came in, and she has a lot of friends, family members. She's not alone by any stretch of the imagination." Pennsylvania means a lot to Swift and Kylie, and it's something they can find common ground on.
Taylor Swift and Kylie Kecle adore their pets
Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift are big animal people. In August 2020, Kylie shared photos and videos of her two dogs, Winnie and Baloo, in honor of National Dog Day. She wrote, "happy #nationaldogday these two majestic messes." Despite having her hands full with the two pets and her kids, Kylie still wants to have more pets, and this time, she is looking to add a cat to the family.
While appearing on "New Heights," Kylie tried to recruit Travis Kelce to help her convince Jason Kelce to get a cat. She shared, "No, here's the deal, I told Jason that I want to get a cat. And he told me no. And I feel like you might like cats now." Kylie made a subtle nod to Travis' beau, Taylor Swift, who notoriously loves cats. In total, the "Cruel Summer" singer has three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, per People. Swift has shared countless photos of her cats on social media. In 2021, the musician even posted a hilarious video of Meredith after Swifties grew concerned about her whereabouts. Turns out, Meredith just doesn't enjoy being in front of the camera as much as her other cats. Swift's cats mean a lot to her, and Travis is sure to know that by now, so it seems fitting that if anyone were to convince Jason to get Kylie a cat, it would be the Kansas City Chiefs star.