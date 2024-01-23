Taylor Swift And Kylie Kelce Have More In Common Than You'd Think

Yes, Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce are both involved with a Kelce brother, but the two women have a lot more in common than just that. Taylor came crashing into the Kelces' lives when she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in 2023. The couple has been public about their relationship, and anyone tied to them has been getting some serious attention — Kylie included.

Kylie has been more private about her life and had to get used to the sudden attention. She told ET in November 2023, "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera." Still, Kylie took the attention as an opportunity to promote causes she cares about, including her kid's field hockey clinic. She shared, "But at the end of the day if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

Although Kylie has been quiet about her relationship with Taylor, the two seem to get along well. In January 2024, both women were spotted supporting Travis during an NFL playoff game, per Today. The two even posed for a photo alongside all the Chiefs players' wives and girlfriends. It's not surprising to see Taylor and Kylie hanging out; they have plenty in common, probably more than you think.