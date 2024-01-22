What Taylor Swift's Relationship With Jason And Kylie Kelce Is Really Like
Taylor Swift was on hand to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills for a chance to go to the AFC Championship game. The game was a Kelce family affair, as Jason Kelce — who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — was able to attend along with his wife Kylie Kelce. The couple were hanging out with Swift before the game, with Jason's parents Donna and Ed Kelce, and then they joined the "Cruel Summer" singer in a VIP suite to watch the game, per Us Weekly.
The entire Kelce clan was pumped up during the game, but Jason was extremely hyped after his brother scored a touchdown. He celebrated by tearing his shirt off, and exchanged a shirtless high-five with Swift. At one point, the Eagles center left the suite to mingle with the Highmark Stadium crowd. Jason noticed a young female fan with a Swift sign, and he picked the Swiftie up so the "Shake It Off" singer could see the sign. While making the rounds among fans, Jason also posed for a selfie with fans holding an "I [heart] T-Swift" sign.
Meanwhile, Jason's wife stayed put in the suite where she was seated next to Swift as they watched the game. Swift buddied up to Kylie in a photo posted to Instagram by Aric Jones — a long-time friend of Travis — where the singer wrapped her arm around Jason's wife while sticking her tongue out for the camera. The two partners of the Kelce brothers got along better than some had expected.
The reported tension between Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce
Kylie Kelce hit it off with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game, which reportedly is par for the course for Jason Kelce's wife. "[Kylie is] one of those people where you meet her, and immediately you're like, you're amazing," a source told People on January 20 — a day before the Chiefs played in Buffalo. "Kylie is so great. She's very sweet and level-headed, very cool," the insider added. Those reports appeared to be true, as Kylie seemed to bond with Swift.
That happened despite earlier reports in the month that claimed there was friction between Travis Kelce's girlfriend and his brother. "Taylor hasn't had the best reception from Jason and his wife," a source told Life & Style on January 12. Those reports stemmed from an interview Kylie gave months earlier about wanting to avoid the spotlight, which was interpreted by some outlets as a jab at the "Bad Blood" artist. "Taylor took that personally and since then it's been very awkward," the source added.
The interview in question came on November 19, 2023 when Kylie was speaking to Spectrum News Kansas City about her "Stick With Kansas City" field hockey event. Kylie was asked about the extra attention the Kelce family had received. "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," she replied. Those comments were believed by some to be a shot at Swift, and Kylie later felt compelled to clarify her thoughts.
Kylie Kelce set the record straight on TikTok
On November 20, 2023, the New York Post took Kylie Kelce's comments about wanting to stay away from the spotlight, and framed it as a dig at her brother-in-law's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. "Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight: Not my 'cup of tea,'" was the outlet's headline.
A couple days later, Kylie took to TikTok to make it abundantly clear that she had no problem with Swift, and that her words had been misconstrued. "Go watch that interview. I said it's not my cup of tea to be, like, have attention on me," Jason Kelce's wife said on a TikTok posted November 22, 2023 that had a photo of the New York Post headline in the background. "I'm gonna tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: f*** around and find out," Kylie added. As evidenced by their behavior at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, the two women had no issues with one another.
One month before Kylie set the record straight on TikTok, Jason shared his feelings about his brother's relationship with the pop star — which was fairly new at the time. "This is another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with," Jason told NBC Sports in October 2023. While adding that he was "really, really happy" for Travis, Jason pointed out how navigating Swift's level of fame presented its own set of difficulties.