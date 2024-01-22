What Taylor Swift's Relationship With Jason And Kylie Kelce Is Really Like

Taylor Swift was on hand to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills for a chance to go to the AFC Championship game. The game was a Kelce family affair, as Jason Kelce — who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — was able to attend along with his wife Kylie Kelce. The couple were hanging out with Swift before the game, with Jason's parents Donna and Ed Kelce, and then they joined the "Cruel Summer" singer in a VIP suite to watch the game, per Us Weekly.

The entire Kelce clan was pumped up during the game, but Jason was extremely hyped after his brother scored a touchdown. He celebrated by tearing his shirt off, and exchanged a shirtless high-five with Swift. At one point, the Eagles center left the suite to mingle with the Highmark Stadium crowd. Jason noticed a young female fan with a Swift sign, and he picked the Swiftie up so the "Shake It Off" singer could see the sign. While making the rounds among fans, Jason also posed for a selfie with fans holding an "I [heart] T-Swift" sign.

Meanwhile, Jason's wife stayed put in the suite where she was seated next to Swift as they watched the game. Swift buddied up to Kylie in a photo posted to Instagram by Aric Jones — a long-time friend of Travis — where the singer wrapped her arm around Jason's wife while sticking her tongue out for the camera. The two partners of the Kelce brothers got along better than some had expected.