Kylie Kelce Thinks Travis Has Changed Since Dating Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law and wife to his brother Jason Kelce, seems to think that Travis's relationship with Taylor Swift has changed him. During a appearance on Travis and Jason's "New Heights" podcast, Kylie implied that Travis's relationship with Swift had shifted his opinion on a very important topic. "I told Jason that I wanted to get a cat, and he told me no," said Kylie during the episode (via Page Six). "But I think that you might like cats now," Kylie continued, referring to Swift's famous trio of cats. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs player nodded enthusiastically as Kylie mentioned his relationship with the singer.

Travis also seemed quite happy to bypass Jason's wishes and send his in-laws a cat directly. "What color, what color cat do you want?" whispered Travis into the microphone. However, Kylie gently shut him down. "I don't want you to send us a cat, I just want you to get on my team here." But Jason didn't mind, replying, "Oh, we're pro-cats." So far, there's no word on whether or not Travis — who had a cat as a child — has any plans on getting any cats of his own — but it's not like Swift doesn't have enough to share.