Kylie Kelce Thinks Travis Has Changed Since Dating Taylor Swift
Kylie Kelce, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law and wife to his brother Jason Kelce, seems to think that Travis's relationship with Taylor Swift has changed him. During a appearance on Travis and Jason's "New Heights" podcast, Kylie implied that Travis's relationship with Swift had shifted his opinion on a very important topic. "I told Jason that I wanted to get a cat, and he told me no," said Kylie during the episode (via Page Six). "But I think that you might like cats now," Kylie continued, referring to Swift's famous trio of cats. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs player nodded enthusiastically as Kylie mentioned his relationship with the singer.
Travis also seemed quite happy to bypass Jason's wishes and send his in-laws a cat directly. "What color, what color cat do you want?" whispered Travis into the microphone. However, Kylie gently shut him down. "I don't want you to send us a cat, I just want you to get on my team here." But Jason didn't mind, replying, "Oh, we're pro-cats." So far, there's no word on whether or not Travis — who had a cat as a child — has any plans on getting any cats of his own — but it's not like Swift doesn't have enough to share.
Travis Kelce really is 'pro-cat'
Despite the non-stop updates about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship milestones, there's never been any public documentation of Travis spending quality time with Swift's beloved pets. However, as Travis revealed during the "New Heights" podcast, he supports the feline population. He and his brother, Jason Kelce, actually took care of a cat when they were kids. "I will say this, though, you get a good cat like Flash, you won't have any mice, you won't have any birds in the house," said Travis during a longer clip of the episode.
Unfortunately, Flash wasn't the kind of cat that stuck around consistently. "We didn't know if Flash was dead or alive," Travis said later in the episode (via Us Weekly). "Flash was outside. ... Flash would be gone for, like, two weeks at a time, come to the back door and just be like, 'Meow.'" Maybe Travis would have a different experience with a cat at this stage of life — especially if he kept it inside. And he might just get his chance. Kylie Kelce posted on her Instagram stories that her brother-in-law, Travis, was "Getting on the cat lady train, I see..." (via Pink Villa). Kylie also told Travis that she was going to force the issue by shipping him a cat as a gift. "I'm gonna send you a cat in the mail tomorrow and you're gonna find it in your front lawn," Kylie added.
Taylor Swift fans support Travis Kelce's appreciation for cats
Taylor Swift's fans are, naturally, quite supportive of Travis Kelce speaking out about cats in a positive capacity. Since Travis and Jason Kelce's episode dropped, fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate Travis's appreciation for cats. "'I feel like you might like cats now,' the swiftification of travis kelce is so special to me," tweeted a fan alongside a clip from the podcast. A second fan tweeted, Travis Kelce is PRO-CATS now! As a cat owner (7 now) I'm so proud of this development."
Of course, fans aren't the only ones hoping that Travis Kelce continues to embrace his appreciation for cats. The NFL Mexico Instagram account posted a drawing featuring a bunch of NFL pros — including Travis, who stood out because of his plus-ones. Well, plus-threes, as the artist drew Travis holding three cats to celebrate 2024. It wasn't long before a Swift fan account reposted the adorable artwork on X, formerly known as Twitter. And while most fans appreciated the obvious hint towards Travis's assumed bond with Swift's cats, others were disappointed that they've never seen any actual photographic evidence. "HELP I THOUGHT U MEANT LITERALLY AND I RUSHED TO THE TWEET," wrote one fan, who we can probably assume speaks for much of the fandom.