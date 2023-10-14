Inside Jason And Kylie Kelce's Marriage
Since 2011, Jason Kelce has ruled the NFL sphere as the center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout his run on the team, the beloved talent has achieved massive success, including a Super Bowl win and being named first-team All-Pro, per People. "I'm really happy to be in Philadelphia — I have been my whole career. I love being part of this organization," he told Philadelphia Eagles correspondent Dave Spadaro in a 2019 interview regarding his career. "I just feel extremely lucky to be in this situation."
In addition to his continued success in the NFL, Kelce has gained notoriety for his adorable marriage with his wife, Kylie Kelce. Since going Instagram official in 2015, the lovebirds have captivated fans with their quirky and wholesome relationship across social media and various interviews. With the couple showing no signs of losing their "marriage goals" title, we wanted to take a deeper look at their relationship over the years.
Jason and Kylie's first date was a disaster
Since the 2010s, millions of people around the world have turned to Tinder to fulfill all of their dating needs. In 2022, data from Enterprise Apps Today revealed that 75 million users were on the platform. While Tinder has resulted in some crazy dating stories — looking at you, Tinder Swindler – there have also been numerous success stories, like Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's romance. However, like many first dates, the adorable couple's initial meeting was chock full of awkward moments, which was revealed in the Amazon Prime documentary, "Kelce." When discussing their first meeting in 2015, Kylie revealed that she initially thought Jason's profile was a catfish. "None of his pictures showed Eagles football," she explained (via People).
But even though she was skeptical about Jason's legitimacy, she agreed to meet the football star for drinks, which Jason described as a love-at-first-sight moment. "Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I've ever seen,' he said. But Jason's heartwarming memory of their first date was not shared by Kylie, who revealed that the former fell asleep after 45 minutes. "He fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep," she teased, with Jason adding: "Not the best first impression for me." Fortunately, the two admitted to having a do-over first date after the Eagles star asked to try again.
The couple's dog walked them down the aisle
After three years of dating, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce tied the knot in 2018, per Philadelphia Magazine. In a statement to the news outlet, wedding photographer Sarah Alderman gushed about the pair, saying: "I work with couples all the time, and you can tell when people are a good match." As for their guest list, the couple kept things small, inviting only 170 of their closest family and friends. Kylie and Jason also included their beloved Irish wolfhound Winnie, who walked them down the aisle in a precious floral collar.
The inclusion of Winnie wasn't a surprise for fans of Jason and Kylie due to their various social media posts showcasing their love for the adorable canine they adopted in May 2017. "4 months old, 50lbs, and all ours!" Kylie announced on Instagram at the time. In another post, the Philadelphia native revealed that she and her best friend embarked on an intense adventure to Kentucky to pick up Winnie. "A 6 am flight to Nashville, a drive to the back roads of Kentucky, help with puppy picking, and a 15hr drive home," her caption read.
Kylie and Jason aren't fazed by internet gossip
When it comes to being an athlete or celebrity in the public eye, there is no way to avoid negative comments or disparaging narratives. This is certainly the case for Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce, who have been the subject of hateful online rhetoric regarding their parenting style, as seen on Kylie's TikTok. While their videos have been hit with unprovoked critiques, the Kelces have put their best foot forward in ignoring the haters and negativity. "We're all about positive energy. I think I'm used to people criticizing me, so I don't respond that much," Jason revealed to People. "Kylie gets a little bit more defensive, especially when people come after my fathering skills. We're just trying to have fun."
Kylie echoed similar sentiments, adding, "We would rather make light of the situation... We find better energy in the idea of poking fun at it than taking it seriously." While Jason has been hit with the majority of the online scrutiny, it hasn't affected his love of parenting. In an interview with E! News, the Eagles star praised his kids for giving him a new outlook on life. "I think children look through the world differently, right? They're very open to the world around them," he explained. "And I think looking at it, my children experiencing life, causes you sometimes to look at the world differently and not take for granted little things."
Kylie Kelce has one pet peeve about living with NFL star Jason Kelce
While Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have become the definition of marriage goals, the pair is no stranger to discussing the difficult aspects of their relationship. During an interview on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," the mom of three revealed the most annoying thing about living with the Eagles star. "His lack of volume control," she admitted. "There are tiny humans living in this house. I'll say one percent of the time — he is responsible for whatever unfolds after he wakes up a child. Kylie went on to list Jason's loud habits, ranging from his noisy flip-flops to his attention-grabbing nose sniffs. "He often wakes up children... If he could just turn the volume down a little bit sometimes," she teased.
Despite his knack for being noisy, Kylie and Jason have maintained a strong marriage and relationship since tying the knot in 2018. Ahead of the 2023-2024 NFL season, Kylie penned a heartfelt Instagram post highlighting the football star's hard work and dedication. "The off-season proved yet again how your drive and work ethic are absolutely remarkable," she wrote. "We can't wait to see the results of that this season. As always, your ladies will be cheering you on every step of the way!"
Jason and Kylie have discovered the secret to a happy marriage
Over the last six years, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have cultivated a thriving and happy marriage. From welcoming their three adorable daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, to setting up a forever home in Philadelphia, the two lovebirds have hit the relationship jackpot. However, as with every marriage, a certain amount of work goes into maintaining that marital bliss. Fortunately, the Kelces have discovered the hack to long-term happiness. In an interview on the "Today" show, the beloved couple revealed that communication is the secret to their successful marriage. "We do our absolute best to communicate [with] each other," Kylie revealed. "We're the most important thing in both of our lives. Everything else takes a back seat," Jason added.
In Jason's Amazon Prime documentary "Kelce," Kylie gave further insight into their relationship and how it has evolved into the strong and uniting front it is today. "It took me a while. Like, I didn't tell anyone who I was dating," she revealed (via Us Weekly). She went on to say that the stereotype of male athletes being womanizers prevented her from fully opening up about their relationship. "Now that we've been together as long as we have, it's entertaining that there was any hesitation at all," she continued. "Our dynamic made it so it was not that I was in a relationship with a professional athlete. It was very much that I was in a relationship with Jason, whose profession is football."