Inside Jason And Kylie Kelce's Marriage

When it comes to being an athlete or celebrity in the public eye, there is no way to avoid negative comments or disparaging narratives. This is certainly the case for Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce, who have been the subject of hateful online rhetoric regarding their parenting style, as seen on Kylie's TikTok. While their videos have been hit with unprovoked critiques, the Kelces have put their best foot forward in ignoring the haters and negativity. "We're all about positive energy. I think I'm used to people criticizing me, so I don't respond that much," Jason revealed to People. "Kylie gets a little bit more defensive, especially when people come after my fathering skills. We're just trying to have fun."

Kylie echoed similar sentiments, adding, "We would rather make light of the situation... We find better energy in the idea of poking fun at it than taking it seriously." While Jason has been hit with the majority of the online scrutiny, it hasn't affected his love of parenting. In an interview with E! News, the Eagles star praised his kids for giving him a new outlook on life. "I think children look through the world differently, right? They're very open to the world around them," he explained. "And I think looking at it, my children experiencing life, causes you sometimes to look at the world differently and not take for granted little things."