What Is Raquel Leviss From Vanderpump Rules Doing Now?

Raquel Leviss' reputation has been quite sketchy since her affair with her "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval was exposed in the spring of 2023. Sandoval was the longtime boyfriend of Leviss' friend and fellow co-star, Ariana Madix. The affair destroyed Leviss and Sandoval's bonds with the majority of the cast and also turned many of their fans against them. The backlash — which fans called "Scandoval" — also led to Leviss' early departure from the cast, per Us Weekly. Although Leviss took some much-needed time to focus on restoring her mental health, the former reality star hasn't given up the spotlight.

For starters, Leviss has returned to using her real name (which is Rachel, if you weren't aware). During an appearance on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast, Leviss revealed the reason for switching back to her old name. "I'm really just trying to come back to my roots and I'm introducing myself as Rachel," said Leviss, who previously revealed she started going by Raquel as a young child (via People). She added, "I feel like most of my life I've been afraid, I've struggled with social anxiety, I've struggled with judgment from other people, so having a fear of vulnerability makes sense."

But this isn't the only major change taking shape in Leviss' life.