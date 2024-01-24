How Jodie Foster Really Feels About Her Coppertone Commercial Now

Jodie Foster has had some iconic roles, from playing Clarice Starling in the "Silence of the Lambs" to Iris in "Taxi Driver." These have all been incredible roles, but there's one in particular that Foster can't escape. Long before she was an Oscar-winning actress, she had a legendary part in a Coppertone commercial.

Chances are, if you have ever come across the sunscreen aisle in a store, you have probably seen the brand Coppertone. Coppertone is known for having an image of a little girl walking in front of a dog who is pulling down her bathing suit on a majority of their sunscreen products. Buyers were able to put a face to the little girl on the bottle when Foster starred as the Coppertone girl in a 1965 commercial. The commercial shows a mom putting sunscreen on a young Foster on a boat as they pass a billboard with the Coppertone logo. Foster, who was three, then stands in front of the billboard recreating the brand's look with her dog. The memorable commercial dubbed Foster the "Coppertone girl."

While appearing on "The Late Show with Jay Leno" in 1993, Foster seemed a bit embarrassed by Leno playing the commercial. Although she never mentioned exactly how she feels about it, Foster can't escape the love people have for her playing the Coppertone girl. Even with decades passing, she is still tied to the role, and the actor is revealing how she feels about it all now.