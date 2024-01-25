Everything We Know About Queen Camilla's Hush-Hush Health Issues

The British royal family likes to keep things on a strictly need-to-know basis. Knowing that, it's little surprise that The Firm has remained tight-lipped regarding speculation about Queen Camilla's ongoing health issues. And the speculation has been rife with rumors involving all types of medical woes, including liver cancer and Parkinson's disease, among others.

Camilla's storied history with King Charles III meant it was a given that their relationship would hog the headlines after they made their official public debut in January 1999. That's when the paparazzi came out in full force to snap the couple as they exited the Ritz Hotel after attending Camilla's sister's birthday party. It didn't take long for the media to hone in on the future queen's myriad of health issues.

The royal website notes that Camilla's mother, Mrss Rosalind Shand, was 72 years old when she died in 1994 from complications relating to osteoporosis. The National Institute of Health notes that the disease affects bone density, causing bones to become so weak that just coughing or bumping into something can cause nasty fractures and breaks. Camilla's maternal grandmother also died from the condition. The risk for osteoporosis increases if there is a history of the disease within the family, and it's featured heavily in the public discussion of the queen's rumored medical conditions. But let's cut through Dr. Google's speculation — what do we actually know about Camilla's health issues?