Everything We Know About Queen Camilla's Hush-Hush Health Issues
The British royal family likes to keep things on a strictly need-to-know basis. Knowing that, it's little surprise that The Firm has remained tight-lipped regarding speculation about Queen Camilla's ongoing health issues. And the speculation has been rife with rumors involving all types of medical woes, including liver cancer and Parkinson's disease, among others.
Camilla's storied history with King Charles III meant it was a given that their relationship would hog the headlines after they made their official public debut in January 1999. That's when the paparazzi came out in full force to snap the couple as they exited the Ritz Hotel after attending Camilla's sister's birthday party. It didn't take long for the media to hone in on the future queen's myriad of health issues.
The royal website notes that Camilla's mother, Mrss Rosalind Shand, was 72 years old when she died in 1994 from complications relating to osteoporosis. The National Institute of Health notes that the disease affects bone density, causing bones to become so weak that just coughing or bumping into something can cause nasty fractures and breaks. Camilla's maternal grandmother also died from the condition. The risk for osteoporosis increases if there is a history of the disease within the family, and it's featured heavily in the public discussion of the queen's rumored medical conditions. But let's cut through Dr. Google's speculation — what do we actually know about Camilla's health issues?
Camilla's sinusitis and broken bones
Camilla's health issues first surfaced in 2005, resulting in her almost postponing her wedding to then-Prince Charles. Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown claimed in her book "The Palace Papers" that Camilla came down with excruciating sinusitis in the run-up to her big day. As Brown wrote, "[Camilla] spent the week at Ray Mill with a group of girlfriends ministering to her shredded nerves." When April 9 arrived, Camilla had to be coaxed out of bed with homemade chicken soup.
Her sinusitis struck again in October 2012. This time it got the best of her, and she was forced to cancel the Classical Brit Awards and other appointments. "The Duchess of Cornwall has developed sinusitis and a severe middle ear infection over the last few days, which means she will not be able to carry out her engagements in London this evening and tomorrow," a Clarence House spokesperson announced in a statement (via BBC News).
In April 2009, Camilla broke her leg during a walking trip in the Scottish highlands, sparking speculation she had osteoporosis like her mother and grandmother before her. The palace announced Camilla had suffered a "tumble" because of "slippery conditions" (via The Daily Mail). Osteoporosis rumors were reignited after she broke her toe in September 2022. A source told The Telegraph that the queen was suffering "quite a lot of pain," but was plowing on nonetheless. Camilla sometimes uses a walking aid and appears pained if she stands for extended periods.
Camilla's alleged liver woes and shakes
The speculation surrounding Queen Camilla's hush-hush health issues took a dark turn in 2019. After Camilla appeared increasingly frail and canceled several engagements, rumors surfaced that she had liver cancer. The Globe covered the gossip in a measured and compassionate manner — "Cancer Killing Camilla!" a headline screamed. The tabloid claimed "hard-drinking" Camilla had just months to live if she didn't have a liver transplant, and that "heartless" Charles refused to help her.
The public rumor mill bandied about several possible conditions in March 2022, ranging from Parkinson's disease to essential tremor to simple old age (via Sportskeeda). Talk went into overdrive after Camilla's hand appeared to shake uncontrollably, and her speech wavered as she addressed the audience at an International Women's Day celebration. However, the symptoms were more likely related to the lingering effects of COVID-19. Per Harpers Bazaar, Camilla was hit by the virus in February 2022. She suffered a second bout in February 2023.
In April 2023, Camilla admitted that her age was getting the better of her. The Mail on Sunday reported that she told a group of schoolchildren during a state trip to Hamburg, Germany, that she had been forced to quit her lifelong passion for horse riding because she was "too old" to take to the saddle now. "I used to have horses I rode, but sadly, I don't ride any longer," Camilla said. "'I think I'm too old, but I have racehorses."