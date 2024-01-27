Everything We Know About The Members Of The LOL Podcast

Thanks to trailblazers like Joe Rogan, streamers are giving legacy media a run for its money. Another case in point is the "LOL Podcast," which has attracted Gen-Z folks seeking their irreverent jocularity. On Spotify and Apple, with subsequent footage scrolling on YouTube and TikTok, the show features Cash Baker, his wife Kate, older brother Maverick, and mutual friend Harper Zimler hot-stoving on slice-of-life accounts as youths finally shuffling their adolescent coils.

"LOL" may have started during the summer of 2023, but it has since ranked seventh overall on Spotify and 45th in Apple's comedy category, featuring the four engaging in twice-weekly gabfests covering everything from dating to online trolls. The outing marks another crowning achievement for Cash and Maverick who've been entertaining millions on TikTok and YouTube since 2018, documenting pranks they've pulled on each other and producing syrupy pop videos with bizarre twists such as a kidnapping on their tune "Whatever It Takes " and female bounty hunters seeking the duo on "All My Life." But their ascent hasn't been without controversy, as Cash Baker once found out.

And while a Rolling Stone magazine cover still eludes them, the quartet has already experienced the side effects of online recognition, such as the time paparazzi besieged Zilmer at an Orlando hotel. "It was crazy," she recalled on one episode. "That was like the first time I ever was like, 'Wow, like I'm kind of famous!'" For the FOMO set, here's a look at what this frenetic foursome is like.