What Hallmark's Leading Women Look Like Without Makeup

The Hallmark Channel is known for feel-good, family-friendly flicks with a happy-ending romance guaranteed every time — and none of them would be complete without a leading lady. Of course, being a television star means always being ready to film with a full face of makeup, and "The Wedding Veil" star Lacey Chabert knows how important it is to prep the skin. "I just recently discovered The Dermapore, which is great for infusing serums into your skin before the makeup artist applies makeup," she revealed to New Beauty.

Chabert's co-star and fellow Hallmark Channel actor Alison Sweeney also knows how important it is to care for her skin. "My mother always taught me to use sunscreen every day," she told Allure. "Another is to take care of my smile. I think it's one of the first things people notice about you," the former "Days of Our Lives" star added. Having a makeup artist and nice lipstick certainly helps with that, but these stars don't always go glam; in fact, they prove that underneath their makeup, they're just as gorgeous.