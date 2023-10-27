Here's What Tia And Tamera Mowry Look Like Without Makeup

Going makeup-free is no big deal for Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley. The beloved 90s stars have been beauty icons since they starred in their 90s hit, "Sister, Sister." As young adults, the twins were heralded for their matching 90's style, blemish-free skin, and healthy curly manes. As they've gotten older, fans have praised both twins for their eternally youthful glow. Seriously, they just don't age — and there's a reason for that!

Over the years, both twins have incorporated interesting yet effective skincare tips into their beauty routines. For example, Tia uses ice to keep her skin taut and youthful. "When I wake up in the morning, I gently rub an ice cube on my face until it melts," Tia shared with BET in 2021. "It helps to smooth any blemishes and really helps right under the eyes, where it can be a little puffy in the morning," she continued, "It makes my skin nice and tight." Tamera, on the other hand, swears by sunscreen. "People say I still look young, and I'm aging backward," admitted Tamera to Rolling Out. "I think wearing sunscreen is what's helped me." Tamera also stressed the importance of adequate water intake.

With routines as solid as these, it's no wonder that Tia and Tamera are never afraid to peel back the layers and flaunt their natural beauty. Here are a couple of Tia and Tamera's best makeup-free looks and (a few more of their skincare secrets).