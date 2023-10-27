Here's What Tia And Tamera Mowry Look Like Without Makeup
Going makeup-free is no big deal for Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley. The beloved 90s stars have been beauty icons since they starred in their 90s hit, "Sister, Sister." As young adults, the twins were heralded for their matching 90's style, blemish-free skin, and healthy curly manes. As they've gotten older, fans have praised both twins for their eternally youthful glow. Seriously, they just don't age — and there's a reason for that!
Over the years, both twins have incorporated interesting yet effective skincare tips into their beauty routines. For example, Tia uses ice to keep her skin taut and youthful. "When I wake up in the morning, I gently rub an ice cube on my face until it melts," Tia shared with BET in 2021. "It helps to smooth any blemishes and really helps right under the eyes, where it can be a little puffy in the morning," she continued, "It makes my skin nice and tight." Tamera, on the other hand, swears by sunscreen. "People say I still look young, and I'm aging backward," admitted Tamera to Rolling Out. "I think wearing sunscreen is what's helped me." Tamera also stressed the importance of adequate water intake.
With routines as solid as these, it's no wonder that Tia and Tamera are never afraid to peel back the layers and flaunt their natural beauty. Here are a couple of Tia and Tamera's best makeup-free looks and (a few more of their skincare secrets).
Tamera Mowry loves to bare her natural face
Tamera Mowry-Housley has fully embraced that no-makeup life. Although Tamera certainly enjoys a full beat now and again, many of her social media posts feature her gorgeous, natural face. In 2018, the mom-of-two got super real on Facebook when she posed with a bare face and baseball cap during back-to-school season. In March 2023, the former daytime host posted a stunning shot with her face pointing towards the sky, wearing a gray sweatsuit and high, curly puff. "So excited to start a new adventure here in Ireland!" posted Tamera to Instagram. "Can't wait to share! Hint (It's a mystery)."
While Tamera's fans were busy trying to piece together her mystery, we were searching for more of her beauty tips. Fortunately, her skincare routine is not a mystery. On The Housley Life — the YouTube channel she shares with her husband, Adam Housley — Tamera posted her morning skincare routine. During the video, Tamera revealed some of her skincare staples, which include coconut oil, Supergoop! sunscreen, and Shani Darden Oil-Free moisturizer. The Hallmark star also shared that diet has played a significant role in her skincare. "When I eat burgers, fries, lots of sugar, lots of ice cream, tons of dairy, it all shows up on my face," said the star. Fortunately, Tamera has found that plant-based diets have been great for healing her skin. "It's important to try to eat more plants," she said.
Tia Mowry also embraces her natural self
Tia Mowry also goes makeup-free when the situation calls for it. For example, the "Instant Mom" star celebrated her weight-loss journey by posting a slideshow of her gym and post-workout photos. In one of the shots, Tia stood in front of a mirror wearing a white T-shirt and gray leggings as she admired her post-gym glow. In the next photo, Tia posed while wearing nothing but a pink bathing suit and the flawless skin she was blessed with. Tia also showed off her makeup-free skin in January 2023 when promoting her haircare line.
In true twin fashion, Tia also decided to film and share her skincare routine with fans. However, she focused on her nighttime routine. Unsurprisingly, keeping her body healthy is her first step. "I feel like, for me, when it comes to my skincare routine, what's really, really important is not only to give attention to your skin on the outside of your body, but also what's going on inside," said Tia. That means drinking enough water and taking multivitamins. However, Tia also hit on several important points, such as cleansing, moisturizing, and, most importantly, massaging her face with a cold facial roller. "I like to start rolling this on my face ... what this is doing is closing the pores back up," and trapping the nutrients and moisturizer she'd applied.