Jodie Foster's Sons Kit And Charlie Look So Grown Up Now

You'll be shocked at how much Jodie Foster's children have changed.

For five decades, the "Panic Room" star has been a fixture in the entertainment sphere. From captivating audiences as a child star in Disney's "Napoleon and Samantha" to delivering showstopping performances in "The Silence of the Lambs " and "The Accused," the legendary actor has undoubtedly made her mark in Hollywood. "I've worked for 58 years in the film business. It's been a long, fantastic adventure. And I'm really surprised that at 60, I think I'm happier than I've ever been," Foster explained in a January 2024 interview with First For Women. "[It's] something about recognizing that it isn't my time – that it's someone else's time."

While Foster has dominated the film and TV industry, she has also cultivated a rich personal life, including being a mother to her two sons, Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster and Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster, with ex-Cydney Bernard. While attending the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013, the talented actor gushed about being a mom, stating, "I am so proud of our modern family. Charlie and Kit are my reason to breathe and to evolve." Over the years, the "True Detective: Night Country" star has kept the boys outside the public eye, aside from the occasional photo here and there. But even though Kit and Charlie have a life away from the paparazzi and Hollywood lights, their transformation has still been noticeable. We've taken a deeper look at their journey and the lives they've created for themselves.