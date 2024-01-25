Jodie Foster's Sons Kit And Charlie Look So Grown Up Now
You'll be shocked at how much Jodie Foster's children have changed.
For five decades, the "Panic Room" star has been a fixture in the entertainment sphere. From captivating audiences as a child star in Disney's "Napoleon and Samantha" to delivering showstopping performances in "The Silence of the Lambs " and "The Accused," the legendary actor has undoubtedly made her mark in Hollywood. "I've worked for 58 years in the film business. It's been a long, fantastic adventure. And I'm really surprised that at 60, I think I'm happier than I've ever been," Foster explained in a January 2024 interview with First For Women. "[It's] something about recognizing that it isn't my time – that it's someone else's time."
While Foster has dominated the film and TV industry, she has also cultivated a rich personal life, including being a mother to her two sons, Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster and Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster, with ex-Cydney Bernard. While attending the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013, the talented actor gushed about being a mom, stating, "I am so proud of our modern family. Charlie and Kit are my reason to breathe and to evolve." Over the years, the "True Detective: Night Country" star has kept the boys outside the public eye, aside from the occasional photo here and there. But even though Kit and Charlie have a life away from the paparazzi and Hollywood lights, their transformation has still been noticeable. We've taken a deeper look at their journey and the lives they've created for themselves.
Charles Bernard Foster has a love for acting
The phrase "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" certainly applies to Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster and Jodie Foster. The mother-son duo first made headlines when the "Taxi Driver" star announced his birth in July 1998. At the time, Foster had tongues wagging after she didn't reveal his father's identity and stated her plans to raise Charlie as a single mother. While it was later revealed that she welcomed her son with her ex-partner, Cydney Bernard, she consistently made an effort never to let him get too close to the peering eyes of the public.
But despite his sheltered upbringing, Charlie has grown to be a talented young man who has also been bitten by the acting bug. During his time at Yale University, the eldest Bernard Foster child took part in an array of productions on campus, including "Our New World" and "Spring Awakening," according to Yale College Arts. In his brief biography, Charlie also described himself as a theater geek and revealed his passion for improv. While Charlie and Jodie share a love for acting, they don't share the same height. In May 2023, the two were spotted walking through Manhattan with Jodie's wife, Alexandra Hedison. In photos taken by the Daily Mail, Charlie appeared to be the same height as Alexandra, who stands at 5'10, compared to Jodie's 5'3 height. During Jodie's January 2024 appearance on "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon also described Charlie as a tall guy.
Jodie Foster says youngest song Kit is shy and sensitive
Nearly three years after giving birth to Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster, Jodie Foster welcomed her second child, Christopher 'Kit' Bernard Foster, into the world. At the time, Foster remained relatively mum on the birth of her youngest child. However, her publicist, Pat Kingsley, confirmed to Hello! that everything went swimmingly despite him arriving a month early. "There is no reason to raise red flags — everything was normal," Pat told the publication. In the years following his birth, Kit has seemingly relished in the private life his mother created for him, unlike his eldest brother Charlie, who has expressed an interest in acting. "My younger son is really shy, and I can promise you he will never be an actor," she told The Guardian in 2018.
Jodie has also described Kit as sensitive, revealing that it took him a while to watch her hit film "The Silence of the Lambs" during a "Magic Radio" in 2016. "My little one, he was a little scared of Silence of the Lambs; I forget that it's a scary movie," the "Flight Plan" star explained. "I do know he's a little sensitive, so I waited many, many years." Despite Kit keeping a relatively significant distance from Hollywood, he has thrived as a student at Princeton University. According to his LinkedIn account, he enrolled as a Chemistry major at the prestigious university in 2020. Her youngest has also taken on positions as an undergraduate researcher and a research assistant within the department. A far cry from Hollywood if we do say so.