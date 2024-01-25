Christopher Meloni's Son Dante Has Grown Up To Be His Dad's Twin

Christopher Meloni is an actor best known for starring as Detective Elliot Stabler on NBC's hit crime drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and its spin-off, "Law & Order: Organized Crime." He's also a doting husband and father; since 1995, Meloni has been married to his wife, production designer Doris Sherman, and the couple shares two kids, Sophia and Dante. Sophia, the elder of the two siblings, was born in 2001, while Dante was born in 2004. Speaking to People about his family in 2022, Meloni said, "I always knew I wanted kids, as did my wife. ... My mother always used to say to me, 'I've learned so much from you kids,' and I didn't get it. Now, I get it."

In 2014, Meloni spoke to USA Today about his unique parenting experience and revealed that he is quite the disciplinarian. "I think my kids would call me a little crazy," he laughed. "I'm very physical, very affectionate. [But] I'm also very disciplined and focused on education. That's one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there's no compromise." The "Oz" actor said he has always supported his children by empowering them to make their own decisions in life. "Power helps kids mature, and it requires critical thinking on their part," he told the outlet. "They feel engaged in a decision, which makes them feel engaged in the family process." This has helped Meloni foster a close relationship with both Sophia and Dante — the latter of whom is growing up to look just like the TV star.