What Happened To Betty White's Longtime Home Is Heartbreaking
There is no doubt that actress Betty White was an icon. Unsurprisingly, the star who died just weeks before her 100th birthday in 2021, had a home as memorable as she was. In 2017, White took us on a minute-long journey of her beloved home on YouTube. Her "MTV Cribs" style tour showed us her chic abode, complete with kitchen roosters, a Rockstar Energy-filled fridge, a framed aquarium, and even a mid-tour magic show in the bedroom because that's "where the magic happens."
In an interview given just weeks before she died, White told People some of her secrets to a long life. "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working," she quipped to the outlet. Though given the fridge full of Rockstar, hot dogs, and mac and cheese from her house tour, we can see she wasn't lying.
After her death, the adorable Brentwood, California that White lived in for over half a century went up for sale in April 2022 for $10.5 million. The home with White's sunny disposition clearly embedded in it sold for $10.678 million dollars after just a month on the market. In a heartbreaking turn of events for fans, though, White's home is no longer standing.
Betty White's home was demolished
Just before the first anniversary of the beloved actress' tragic death, Betty White's home was torn down by the purchasers. The outlet explained that the home was worth more than $10 million because of its location, not because of the value of the home itself.
"This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting. The property is being sold for land value," the listing stated (via Taste of Country). In short, the home was sold as a teardown.
White's Instagram page is still maintained by the late actor's assistant Kiersten Mikelas, who made a post about the demolition. In the comments, comedian Chelcie Lynn revealed that they salvaged part of the celeb's home, writing: "So honored to have been able to buy the big yellow front door to this home. It'll be used on the house I build."
Betty White's beachside home is still intact
While her Brentwood home was being sold, Betty White's other beloved California property was also up for sale. Her beach house in Carmel sold in April 2022 for $10.775 million. She and her husband, Allen Ludden, had the house built decades ago, but Ludden died in 1981 just after it was finished.
"The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen," listing agent Nicole Truszkowski told People. "It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home. Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty's favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends."
Architectural Digest described White's beachfront getaway as an ideal design for the location, and we have to agree. The giant windows are perfect for soaking in seaside mornings or lavish sunsets. We're glad White got so many peaceful days to lounge around her beachy haven and that Ludden got to enjoy it even just a little with her.