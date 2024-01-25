What Happened To Betty White's Longtime Home Is Heartbreaking

There is no doubt that actress Betty White was an icon. Unsurprisingly, the star who died just weeks before her 100th birthday in 2021, had a home as memorable as she was. In 2017, White took us on a minute-long journey of her beloved home on YouTube. Her "MTV Cribs" style tour showed us her chic abode, complete with kitchen roosters, a Rockstar Energy-filled fridge, a framed aquarium, and even a mid-tour magic show in the bedroom because that's "where the magic happens."

In an interview given just weeks before she died, White told People some of her secrets to a long life. "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working," she quipped to the outlet. Though given the fridge full of Rockstar, hot dogs, and mac and cheese from her house tour, we can see she wasn't lying.

After her death, the adorable Brentwood, California that White lived in for over half a century went up for sale in April 2022 for $10.5 million. The home with White's sunny disposition clearly embedded in it sold for $10.678 million dollars after just a month on the market. In a heartbreaking turn of events for fans, though, White's home is no longer standing.