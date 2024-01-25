How Donald Trump Jr.'s Siblings Really Feel About Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle got engaged on December 31, 2020 after dating since 2018. The couple had known each other for years before they dated, and Guilfoyle had spent a lot of time with her fiancee's siblings prior to their engagement. Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Ivanka Trump formed varying levels of bonds with their brother's future wife. There had even been evidence of friction between Guilfoyle and Trump family members.

Both Eric and Tiffany seemed to forge close relationships with Guilfoyle. In February 2019, Tiffany attended New York Fashion Week along with her mother, Marla Maples. She also brought Donald Jr.'s then-girlfriend along for the evening. The following year, Eric gushed over his brother's bride-to-be at her birthday party in March 2020. "You're so freaking beautiful I might take you home tonight," Eric joked while giving a speech, per the Daily Mail. Ivanka also grabbed the mic at the birthday party, but was far less effusive. "The second best thing to a really funny speech is a short speech so I'll keep it at that," she said while mentioning Guilfoyle's contributions to her father's political campaign.

The following year, in April 2021, Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. celebrated a friend's wedding in Key Largo with Eric and his wife Lara Trump, along with Tiffany and her future husband, Michael Boulos. Later, it was at Tiffany's wedding where tension between Guilfoyle and Ivanka started to show.