Why We Suspected Sofia Richie's Pregnancy Before Her Sweet Reveal

It's official: Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, record executive Elliot Grainge, are having a baby! Through a trio of January 25 Instagram posts showcasing stills from a Vogue UK photoshoot, the model put her glorious baby bump on display. "And then there were three," Sofia captioned a shot of her wearing a button-down blouse loosely opened to flaunt her belly.

In the Vogue interview published the same day, the socialite daughter to pop icon Lionel Richie opened up about discovering her pregnancy. "I found out very, very early," Sofia said, admitting that initially she chalked her symptoms up to jet lag. "I was about four weeks pregnant," Sofia confirmed. The Over the Moon founder also revealed that baby No. 1 will be a girl and, expectantly, a Gemini. In one of her three announcement posts, Sofia expressed the couple's mutual joy and excitement as they enter their parenthood era, writing, "So thankful for all of your support! Can't wait for this next chapter of life."

Confirming their romance in April 2021 (with an Instagram-documented smooch, naturally), Sofia and Elliot — the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge — went full-speed ahead on their relationship ever since. With a surprise engagement during an early 2022 family vacation, the lovebirds tied the knot in April 2023 with a ritzy wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France. Even before Sofia's January baby announcement, however, the clues may have been there that the happy couple was expecting.