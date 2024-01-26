Why We Suspected Sofia Richie's Pregnancy Before Her Sweet Reveal
It's official: Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, record executive Elliot Grainge, are having a baby! Through a trio of January 25 Instagram posts showcasing stills from a Vogue UK photoshoot, the model put her glorious baby bump on display. "And then there were three," Sofia captioned a shot of her wearing a button-down blouse loosely opened to flaunt her belly.
In the Vogue interview published the same day, the socialite daughter to pop icon Lionel Richie opened up about discovering her pregnancy. "I found out very, very early," Sofia said, admitting that initially she chalked her symptoms up to jet lag. "I was about four weeks pregnant," Sofia confirmed. The Over the Moon founder also revealed that baby No. 1 will be a girl and, expectantly, a Gemini. In one of her three announcement posts, Sofia expressed the couple's mutual joy and excitement as they enter their parenthood era, writing, "So thankful for all of your support! Can't wait for this next chapter of life."
Confirming their romance in April 2021 (with an Instagram-documented smooch, naturally), Sofia and Elliot — the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge — went full-speed ahead on their relationship ever since. With a surprise engagement during an early 2022 family vacation, the lovebirds tied the knot in April 2023 with a ritzy wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France. Even before Sofia's January baby announcement, however, the clues may have been there that the happy couple was expecting.
Sofia Richie hid her baby bump under coats for months
Despite Sofia Richie Grainge's best attempts, some onlookers suspected her pregnancy long before her January 2024 announcement. As of late 2023, eagle-eyed fans began noticing that the model was consistently dressing in voluminous overcoats that completely draped over her 5-foot-6 frame. During one particular January shopping trip on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Sofia was seen noticeably clutching her oversized camel trenchcoat over her belly, with the jacket falling almost to her feet.
In her January Vogue UK profile Sofia admitted that her recent preference for oversized clothing was, indeed, a baby bump-concealing tactic. "Now that we're announcing it, I have so many ideas," she told Vogue, excited about the possibilities to dress up her pregnancy. "I'm not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I'm just sizing up," the model and younger sis of fashion designer Nicole Richie said.
Sofia, a well-known name in fashion circles herself, plans on getting crafty with her wardrobe as her bump continues growing. "I'm also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy," the socialite and influencer revealed, telling Vogue that, despite adding some looser pairs of pants to her closet, "I'm wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches." As she whimsically put it, "I'm about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly."