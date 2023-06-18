Sofia Richie Actually Met Elliot Grainge Years Before They Wed

Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie, found who she was looking for years before she got married — but she just didn't realize it yet. Before she said "Hello" to her new life as Elliot Grainge's wife in April 2023, she dated two fellow nepo babies, Jaden Smith and Brooklyn Beckham, as well as "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Scott Disick and singer Justin Bieber. She already knew Elliot when she was experimenting with dating celebs, and his dad, Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group (UMG), knew one of her exes. The Biebs is signed with UMG, and in 2020, he showed up to support his boss when Lucian got inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other entertainers who celebrated the moment with him included Shawn Mendes, Tori Kelly, and Sam Smith, per Variety.

As reported by Vogue, There were also plenty of famous faces in attendance at Sofia and Elliot's wedding in the South of France, including Paris Hilton and all of Sofia's familial connections: Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden, whose brother Benji Madden also scored an invite. Benji was accompanied by his wife, Cameron Diaz. Then there was the father of the bride, who told Access that Elliot decided to go the old-fashioned route by asking for permission to wed Sofia. "He was a nervous wreck," Lionel recalled. But thanks to his long history with the Richie family, Elliot had nothing to worry about.