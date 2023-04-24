Sofia Richie's Fairytale Wedding Puts Shady Scott Disick Fan Theory Into Perspective

Could ending things with Scott Disick be the key to finding the perfect partner? Fans seem to think so. After Sofia Richie's beautiful South of France wedding on April 22, a Twitter user mused, "It's like the key ingredient to getting married is having Scott disick as an ex. Sofia and Kourtney not even a year apart! I need to find him and date him." Another wrote, "The fact that Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, Scott Disick's exes, are both married right now while he remains alone, is wild!" A fan seemed to see the connection, and shared, "It's crazy how both kourtney & Sofia dated Scott & left him, found [their] Prince Charming & got married."

While Richie and Kardashian are reveling in their honeymoon phases, Disick isn't doing any celebrating lately. "Scott is feeling a bit sad right now. He really misses his parents, but he is so incredibly grateful for his children and absolutely loves being a dad," a source told Entertainment Tonight. Disick's mother died in October 2013 and he tragically lost his father a few months later in January 2014. The insider continued, "He is doing his best to focus on the good things in his life, but between Kourtney and Travis' wedding special airing and Sofia's wedding this weekend, it has been a lot. He's spending time with close friends to stay distracted and keep busy."