What We Know About Sofia Richie's Whirlwind Engagement

If you're a fan of pop culture, chances are you've heard of Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie. Like her famous family, Sofia has become a fixture within the entertainment world. However, alongside her fruitful fashion career, many fans came to know Sofia because of her past relationship with Scott Disick. From 2017 to 2020, the duo made headlines for their significant age gap and their on-again, off-again relationship. But in August 2020, the two split for good after briefly calling it quits that March.

According to a report from Us Weekly, an insider told the publication that Disick initiated their final breakup. "Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," they said. "[Scott's] in a very much different place in life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his and his investment business and Sofia... is really still trying to figure what she wanted to do, which drove them apart."

After her breakup with Disick, Richie was linked to music executive Elliot Grainge. Although the two were spotted together in the early half of 2021, per People, the two didn't become Instagram official until April 2021. Since then, Richie and Grainge have maintained a relatively private relationship aside from the occasional Instagram photo. However, on April 20, the two took their relationship to the next level when they both announced their engagement.