What We Know About Sofia Richie's Whirlwind Engagement
If you're a fan of pop culture, chances are you've heard of Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie. Like her famous family, Sofia has become a fixture within the entertainment world. However, alongside her fruitful fashion career, many fans came to know Sofia because of her past relationship with Scott Disick. From 2017 to 2020, the duo made headlines for their significant age gap and their on-again, off-again relationship. But in August 2020, the two split for good after briefly calling it quits that March.
According to a report from Us Weekly, an insider told the publication that Disick initiated their final breakup. "Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," they said. "[Scott's] in a very much different place in life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his and his investment business and Sofia... is really still trying to figure what she wanted to do, which drove them apart."
After her breakup with Disick, Richie was linked to music executive Elliot Grainge. Although the two were spotted together in the early half of 2021, per People, the two didn't become Instagram official until April 2021. Since then, Richie and Grainge have maintained a relatively private relationship aside from the occasional Instagram photo. However, on April 20, the two took their relationship to the next level when they both announced their engagement.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are headed to the altar
After nearly a year of dating, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge announced their engagement in a heartfelt social media post. Taking to Instagram, the two wrote heartfelt captions alongside a snapshot of Grainge popping the question. "Forever isn't long enough @elliot," Richie gushed. In Grainge's post, he wrote, "She said yes," alongside three red heart emoji. Since uploading their respective photos, the happy couple has been inundated with congratulatory messages from friends and family.
Sofia's sister Nicole Richie was one of the first to congratulate the fashion model by uploading the engagement photo to her Instagram Story. She then followed up with another Story stating, "Can't wait to find ways to make this about me," via E! News. Nicole's husband, Joel Madden, also congratulated the couple via Instagram Story, with the caption: "My two favorites... I'm so happy for you both couldn't have picked better people."
Even though Lionel Richie has yet to release a statement on social media, the legendary music artist has previously expressed his approval of their relationship. According to E! News, a source claims the "Hello" singer thinks the two are "a perfect match" and that "it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together." As an insider told Entertainment Tonight, "[Sofia and Elliot] have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles. It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes." Sounds like Grainge will be a welcome addition to the Richie family!