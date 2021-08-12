How Does Amelia Hamlin Feel About Her Relationship With Scott Disick?

It's no secret that Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are an item, but she's rarely discussed her feelings on dating the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum.

Hamlin and Scott were first linked in October 2020. The pair went public with their relationship in February, but it seemed casual at the time, according to E! News. "Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious," a source told the outlet. "He is enjoying her company. She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."

However, things seem much more serious as Hamlin is now sporting a necklace that says "Lord," referring to Scott's nickname. She also wrote "Let the Lord be with me" when she showed off her new bling on her Instagram story (via E! News). The pair seem happier than ever, according to a separate E! News report. "Amelia and Scott are doing really well," an unnamed source claimed. "Despite the age gap, they truly have a lot in common. No one thought it would last this long, but it just works."

It's obvious Hamlin and Scott are going strong, but Lisa Rinna just gave us some new information. Keep reading for more details.