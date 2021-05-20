Lisa Rinna Shares New Thoughts On Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick

The Kardashians and the stars of the "Real Housewives" always know how to make headlines, and the TV show crossover with Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship is no different. The 37-year-old father of three and the 19-year-old daughter to Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have been going strong since they first sparked relationship rumors in October 2020, and later became Instagram official in February 2021, per Page Six. Although their age gap may be shocking to some, the pair appears to be head over heels for one another. They are often spotted walking arm and arm, and Amelia was even seen hanging out with Scott's kids, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple is seemingly ignoring the naysayers, but they can't hide from the opinion of Amelia's fierce mama. When speaking to Andy Cohen during the May 19 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Lisa finally revealed how she really feels about her daughter's older man. Keep scrolling to see what she said.