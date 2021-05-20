Lisa Rinna Shares New Thoughts On Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick
The Kardashians and the stars of the "Real Housewives" always know how to make headlines, and the TV show crossover with Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship is no different. The 37-year-old father of three and the 19-year-old daughter to Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have been going strong since they first sparked relationship rumors in October 2020, and later became Instagram official in February 2021, per Page Six. Although their age gap may be shocking to some, the pair appears to be head over heels for one another. They are often spotted walking arm and arm, and Amelia was even seen hanging out with Scott's kids, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.
The couple is seemingly ignoring the naysayers, but they can't hide from the opinion of Amelia's fierce mama. When speaking to Andy Cohen during the May 19 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Lisa finally revealed how she really feels about her daughter's older man. Keep scrolling to see what she said.
Lisa Rinna had a 'nice time' meeting Scott Disick
Although Lisa Rinna is known for being quite the talker, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been notably quiet about her daughter's romance. However, the mom finally opened up about Amelia Hamlin's relationship with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, telling Andy Cohen, "It is what it is," during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."
Despite seeming reluctant to spill the tea, she admitted she has met her daughter's boo and thought Scott Disick was "more handsome in person, and he was very nice." In fact, she added that they "had a very nice time" when she met the reality star, sharing that he also met her husband, Harry Hamlin, before concluded her comment on the matter, stating, "And there you go."
While Lisa is still playing coy, a source told Us Weekly that Amelia's "parents were skeptical at first," in March 2021. "But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship," the insider explained. Hopefully, we'll get to see their dynamic play out on the small screen.