Is Amelia Hamlin Ready For Marriage?

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have been linked since October 2020, but the pair didn't seem to make it official until they celebrated Valentine's Day together in February 2021. Critics were quick to judge the pair due to the 18-year age gap between them, but Amelia shut them down. "People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time," she wrote on an Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). "People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more."

Scott and Amelia received a stamp of approval from his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her family. "They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott," an unnamed source claimed. "Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows."

The couple took another trip to Florida in April and even got praise from her mom Lisa Rinna and dad Harry Hamlin, who were "skeptical at first" about their daughter's new love interest. They reportedly feel differently now, with a source alleging, "Seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship."

It's clear Amelia and Scott love each other's company, but could wedding bells soon be ringing for the pair? Here's why some fans are thinking a wedding is in the cards.